Cardinal basketball swept at Harlan

The Clarinda basketball teams ended the calendar year with losses at Harlan Tuesday, Dec. 21.

The Cardinal boys lost 65-44 to the unbeaten Cyclones, while the Cardinal girls fell 60-23 to Harlan.

Drew Brown led the Cardinal boys with 21 points and nine rebounds in the loss.

Grant Jobe added eight points and six rebounds while Tadyn Brown contributed five points and three assists.

The Cardinals were in striking distance at halftime, trailing 28-19. Harlan outscored the Cardinals 14-6 in the third quarter to take control of the game.

Isaac Jones contributed three points while Lance Regehr and Cole Baumgart had two each for the Cardinals fell to 5-4 overall and 2-3 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

Wyatt Schmitt pulled down three rebounds.

Four of Harlan’s five starters reached double figure points as the Cyclones entered the holiday break 7-0 overall and 6-0 in the conference.

The Clarinda girls scored just 23 points in the road loss. Harlan led 19-5 after the first quarter, 35-13 at halftime and 51-21 after the third quarter.

Clarinda stats will be added here when available. The Cardinals finished 2021 with a 3-7 record, 0-4 in the conference. Harlan improved to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the conference.