Cardinal basketball pulls away late for win over Kuemper

The Clarinda boys basketball team outscored Kuemper Catholic by 11 in the final quarter to pull away for a 58-44 home win over the Knights in Hawkeye 10 Conference action Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The Clarinda girls were outscored 16-2 in the third quarter in a 56-33 loss to the Knights.

Wyatt Schmitt scored 16 points and collected six rebounds while Drew Brown put together a double-double with 15 points and 10 boards to lead the Cardinal boys. Brown added three assists and three steals.

Tadyn Brown finished with 10 points, five rebounds and three assists for the Cardinals. Grant Jobe chipped in six points and controlled 10 rebounds while Isaac Jones also scored six points and brought down four rebounds.

Cooper Neal finished with three points and four rebounds for Clarinda and Cole Baumgart added two points and four rebounds.

Clarinda trailed 14-11 after the first quarter but evened the score at 29 going into the halftime break. The Cardinals gave up just 15 points in the second half, leading by three after three quarters. They outscored the Knights 18-7 in the final period.

Clarinda improved to 9-6 on the season, 3-5 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. Kuemper fell to 7-8 overall and 4-3 in conference play.

The Clarinda girls hung right with the Knights in the first half, trailing 25-20 at the break, but the Knights pulled away in the third quarter and led 41-22 entering the final period.

Amelia Hesse reached double figures with 10 points for Clarinda while Chloe Strait added eight.

Bailey Nordyke and Taylor Cole scored four points each for Clarinda while Aly Meier and Brooke Brown both had three. Jerzee Knight scored the other Cardinal point. Full Clarinda stats will be added here when available.

The Cardinals dropped to 3-13 on the season, 0-8 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. Kuemper improved to 4-11 overall and 2-5 in the conference.