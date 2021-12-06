Cardinal basketball nearly perfect in first half in conference opening win

CLARINDA – The Clarinda boys basketball team bounced back the way good teams should bounce back from a tough loss in a 63-47 home win over St. Albert in the Hawkeye 10 Conference opener for both teams Friday, Dec. 3.

Coming off a loss to Red Oak three days earlier, the Cardinals excelled on both ends of the floor for the entire first half in building a 46-17 lead over the Falcons, who were playing their first game of the season.

While Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said the start was fueled by the defense, Drew Brown got things going on the offensive end. Brown scored 12 points in the first quarter and ended up with 18 in the first half and 24 for the game and was named the evening’s Standout Athlete.

“We got out in transition and that got us going,” Brown said. “Then we got the ball inside and kicked it out to hit some rhythm 3-pointers, which really got us going.”

The Cardinals scored the game’s first five points and led 14-2 after a Brown triple with just under five minutes left in the first quarter. Tadyn Brown hit from outside to end the quarter’s scoring with Clarinda up 23-7.