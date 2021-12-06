Cardinal basketball nearly perfect in first half in conference opening win

CLARINDA – The Clarinda boys basketball team bounced back the way good teams should bounce back from a tough loss in a 63-47 home win over St. Albert in the Hawkeye 10 Conference opener for both teams Friday, Dec. 3.
Coming off a loss to Red Oak three days earlier, the Cardinals excelled on both ends of the floor for the entire first half in building a 46-17 lead over the Falcons, who were playing their first game of the season.
While Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said the start was fueled by the defense, Drew Brown got things going on the offensive end. Brown scored 12 points in the first quarter and ended up with 18 in the first half and 24 for the game and was named the evening’s Standout Athlete.
“We got out in transition and that got us going,” Brown said. “Then we got the ball inside and kicked it out to hit some rhythm 3-pointers, which really got us going.”
The Cardinals scored the game’s first five points and led 14-2 after a Brown triple with just under five minutes left in the first quarter. Tadyn Brown hit from outside to end the quarter’s scoring with Clarinda up 23-7.
The Cardinals didn’t let up in the second quarter, scoring five of the quarter’s first six points to push the advantage to 20. Tadyn Brown and Drew Brown hit back-to-back triples just before the halfway point of the period to make it 36-13 and a 10-0 run in a span of just over 90 seconds late in the half pushed the lead to 46-17. A DJ Weilage basket made it 46-19 at halftime.
“We played about a flawless first half,” Eberly said. “When you hit shots it makes a big difference. We had been struggling from the 3-point line (in the first two games), but we were able to knock down some shots (Friday). It started on the defensive end for us and we had some great intensity on defense.”
Tadyn Brown had four of the team’s nine steals and Eberly said he leads the defense when it’s working well.
“We are long and pretty athletic,” Eberly said. “When you have a guard like Tadyn who can really disturb the ball-handler on top, then it’s tough for teams. He was great defensively and we rebounded the ball well.”
The Cardinals put the game on cruise control from there and saw St. Albert rally a bit late, but the game was never in doubt.
Tadyn Brown also scored six points and distributed nine assists. Grant Jobe managed a double-double for the evening with 12 points and 11 rebounds, five on the offensive end.
Wyatt Schmitt had a nice night off the bench for the Cardinals with eight points and seven boards. Isaac Jones scored six points and Cooper Neal put in five points and secured three rebounds. Cole Baumgart added two points.
Drew Brown, who also had seven rebounds to go with his 24 points, said Friday’s win was a good way to start the home season.
“The first game at home is always fun,” Brown said. “Everyone is excited and there are a lot of people in the crowd.”
Clarinda improved to 2-1 on the season while dropping the Falcons to 0-1. Weilage led St. Albert with 15 points while Carter White added 10.
Clarinda travels to Atlantic Tuesday before a home date with Glenwood Friday.