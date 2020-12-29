Cardinal basketball looks to build on promising start

The Clarinda basketball teams have played nearly half of their games at the unofficial halfway point of the season.
The Cardinal boys are 5-3 on the season, with two of their losses coming in overtime to Hawkeye 10 Conference powers Glenwood and Harlan. The Cardinal girls are 1-9, but continually showing improvement under first year head coach Conner Hanafan.
The Cardinal boys started the season 3-0 with wins over Nodaway Valley, Red Oak and St. Albert. After an overtime loss to Glenwood, they beat Shenandoah and Bedford by about 20 points each before ending the 2020 portion of the season with losses to Denison and Harlan. They were scheduled to play Atlantic when they were 3-0, but that game was postponed.
Drew Brown is averaging 16.9 points per game to lead the Cardinals. He’s shooting 46% from the field and contributing 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest.
Michael Shull is next at 9.8 points per game. He’s done a little bit of everything for the Cardinals, averaging seven rebounds, 3.4 assists and two steals per contest.
Grant Jobe and Wyatt Schmitt have also been solid scorers for the Cardinals at 8.8 and 7.8 points per game respectively.
Jobe is just behind Shull at 6.9 rebounds per game with Schmitt and Brown at 5.6 and 4.8. Jobe also leads the team in blocks.
Shull’s assist and steal totals are most on the team.
The only win for the girls was an 18 point triumph over Bedford. They had close losses to Red Oak and Shenandoah by single digits and stayed close to a state-ranked Denison team.
Jessalee Neihart leads the Cardinals at 12.2 points per game. She is also pulling down nearly 10 rebounds per game to lead the team.
Taylor Cole had two games down the stretch where she scored well into double figures to bounce her scoring average up to seven per game. Chloe Strait is next at 4.6. Faith Espinosa was averaging just over four points per game before an injury caused her to miss the last few games of the first half.
Amelia Hesse is next in points.
Cole has handled most of the point guard duties for the Cardinals and leads the club in assists and steals.
Both Clarinda teams are scheduled to open the 2021 portion of the season Monday at Southwest Valley. A home date with Creston and a road trip to Lewis Central also fall on the first full week of January.