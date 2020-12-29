Cardinal basketball looks to build on promising start

The Clarinda basketball teams have played nearly half of their games at the unofficial halfway point of the season.

The Cardinal boys are 5-3 on the season, with two of their losses coming in overtime to Hawkeye 10 Conference powers Glenwood and Harlan. The Cardinal girls are 1-9, but continually showing improvement under first year head coach Conner Hanafan.

The Cardinal boys started the season 3-0 with wins over Nodaway Valley, Red Oak and St. Albert. After an overtime loss to Glenwood, they beat Shenandoah and Bedford by about 20 points each before ending the 2020 portion of the season with losses to Denison and Harlan. They were scheduled to play Atlantic when they were 3-0, but that game was postponed.

Drew Brown is averaging 16.9 points per game to lead the Cardinals. He’s shooting 46% from the field and contributing 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest.

Michael Shull is next at 9.8 points per game. He’s done a little bit of everything for the Cardinals, averaging seven rebounds, 3.4 assists and two steals per contest.

Grant Jobe and Wyatt Schmitt have also been solid scorers for the Cardinals at 8.8 and 7.8 points per game respectively.