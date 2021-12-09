Cardinal basketball holds off late Trojan surge

A double digit lead with three minutes left nearly evaporated, but the Clarinda boys basketball team held on for a 58-56 win at Atlantic Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Clarinda led 57-47 with three minutes to go, but saw Atlantic score nine straight points to get within one with still 90 seconds left. Clarinda turned the ball over on both of its next two possessions, but pulled down rebounds after missed Atlantic shots to stay in front. After an Atlantic miss with 46 seconds to go, the Cardinals ran 27 seconds off the clock before Isaac Jones was fouled and made one free throw. A missed triple at the buzzer secured the win for the Cardinals as they improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

Grant Jobe had a nice night for the Cardinals with 16 points and seven rebounds. Drew Brown and Wyatt Schmitt also scored in double figures with Brown putting in 13 points to go with four rebounds and four assists and Schmitt 10 points along with five rebounds and three assists.

Tadyn Brown added nine points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Cardinals. Jones scored five points and collected three rebounds. Cooper Neal finished with three points, five rebounds and four assists and Cole Baumgart put in his only field goal attempt.

Dayton Templeton got hot late and led the Trojans with 17 points. Colton Rasmussen added 14 as Atlantic fell to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the conference.

The Cardinals return home Friday to take on Glenwood.