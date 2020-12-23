Cardinal basketball falls to Harlan in overtime

CLARINDA – The Clarinda boys basketball team saw a seven-point fourth-quarter lead evaporate and Harlan was able to grab the victory over the Cardinals 52-49 in overtime.
Drew Brown scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to give the Cardinals a 38-31 lead. He scored again with 4:32 left in the fourth quarter to make it 40-33. Connor Frame answered with the next five points, however, to bring the Cyclones within 40-38.
Brown connected on two free throws, but then Jacob Birch made a triple to cut the lead to 42-41 with 51 seconds left. Michael Shull made a free throw, but the lead went away on a Will McLaughlin bucket with 31 seconds left.
Clarinda brought the ball down the floor from there and took timeout with 10 seconds left. Shull’s one-on-one layup attempt off the inbounds play wouldn’t go, but Frame was called for an offensive foul on the other end, fouling Harlan’s leading scorer out of the game. Clarinda had one more look, but Brown’s deep triple fell short sending the game to overtime.
Harlan’s successful 3-point shooting continued in the extra period with Teagon Kasperbauer and Aidan Hall hitting triples in the first 1:30 of the extra period. Grant Jobe made two free throws and a layup on Clarinda’s offensive end, but the Cyclones led by two.
Harlan added a free throw with 1:03 left. Clarinda stayed patient down three, but Cooper Neal missed a clean look from deep and Brown missed a contested triple and Harlan rebounded. The Cyclones threw the outlet pass out of bounds, however, giving Clarinda the ball back with nine seconds left.
Harlan elected to foul up three and Shull made both free throws with seven seconds left. Bradley Curren made two free throws for Harlan with six ticks on the clock. Harlan fouled again with three seconds left and Brown missed twice, the second one intentionally, but Harlan also missed two free throws. The second miss only allowed Shull enough time for a full court heave that glanced off the side of the rim.
Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said the Cyclones simply made more plays down the stretch.
“They had some kids step up and hit shots,” Eberly said. “They closed the gap on us late. We had some opportunities. We had the layup at the end (of regulation) to go ahead, but we didn’t get it and the next thing you know we’re in overtime. They hit a couple big shots in overtime. Their kids stepped up and hit shots.”
The Cardinals led most of the game. They led by as many as five in the first quarter and enjoyed a 23-19 lead at halftime.
Clarinda extended the lead to nine at 30-21 near the midway point of the third quarter, but Harlan scored the next 10 to take the lead. Jobe scored inside in the final minute of the third quarter, sparking an 8-0 run into the final period. Eberly said his team showed fight all evening.
“We went blow for blow with them,” Eberly said. “We kept coming at them and they kept coming back at us. Hopefully after the break we’ll find ways to win some of these games.”
Eberly said his guys were strong defensively.
“Our defense was excellent after we switched to the 3-2 zone and made them pass away,” Eberly said. “I was happy with that. We kept them off the glass for the most part. They are very good about getting to the glass. We did a good job with that.”
Eberly feels the defense has been strong all season. The 52 points Harlan scored is the second most the Cardinals have given up in eight games and Harlan’s lowest output of the season in six contests.
“Defensively we’re playing well,” Eberly said. “Anytime you hold Harlan to 44 in regulation you’re doing something right.”
Brown scored 22 points to lead the Cardinals offensively. Shull added 15, 12 in the first half. Jobe scored eight and Wyatt Schmitt put in four points. Brown and Shull did good things on the offensive end, but Eberly said they need more than two to score.
“We have to have some other guys step up,” Eberly said. “Grant showed some signs in overtime. Cooper is a kid that’s capable. He had a good open look (in overtime) and it was right on line, just long. We just have to find other guys to chip in.”
The loss dropped the Cardinals to 5-3 overall and 2-3 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference while the Cyclones improved to 4-2 overall and 4-1 in the conference.