Cardinal basketball falls to Harlan in overtime

Harlan elected to foul up three and Shull made both free throws with seven seconds left. Bradley Curren made two free throws for Harlan with six ticks on the clock. Harlan fouled again with three seconds left and Brown missed twice, the second one intentionally, but Harlan also missed two free throws. The second miss only allowed Shull enough time for a full court heave that glanced off the side of the rim.

Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said the Cyclones simply made more plays down the stretch.

“They had some kids step up and hit shots,” Eberly said. “They closed the gap on us late. We had some opportunities. We had the layup at the end (of regulation) to go ahead, but we didn’t get it and the next thing you know we’re in overtime. They hit a couple big shots in overtime. Their kids stepped up and hit shots.”

The Cardinals led most of the game. They led by as many as five in the first quarter and enjoyed a 23-19 lead at halftime.

Clarinda extended the lead to nine at 30-21 near the midway point of the third quarter, but Harlan scored the next 10 to take the lead. Jobe scored inside in the final minute of the third quarter, sparking an 8-0 run into the final period. Eberly said his team showed fight all evening.