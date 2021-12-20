 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Easter's True Value

Cardinal basketball drops Hawk 10 doubleheader at Denison

  • 0
Tadyn Brown, Clarinda

Clarinda junior Tadyn Brown slows down the offense during the Cardinals' road win over Shenandoah Monday, Dec. 13.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Clarinda Cardinal basketball teams were swept at Denison Friday, Dec. 17.

The Cardinal boys scored just eight points in the first half in a 50-34 loss while the Cardinal girls fell 57-21

In a big game for the Clarinda boys against another Hawkeye 10 Conference contender, it was the Monarchs who took control of the game early, leading 12-2 after the first quarter and 28-8 at halftime. Denison extended the lead to 48-23 going into the final period.

Clarinda stats from the game will be added here when available.

The Cardinals fell to 5-3 overall and 2-2 in the conference with the loss while the Monarchs improved to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the conference.

The Cardinal girls only scored seven points in the first half, trailing 32-7 entering the locker room. Denison extended the lead to 50-17 going into the fourth quarter.

Clarinda stats will be added here when available.

People are also reading…

The Cardinals fell to 3-6 overall and 0-3 in the conference while the Monarchs improved to 4-4 on the season, 2-2 in conference play.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woods takes 3rd at CBTJ Tournament

Woods takes 3rd at CBTJ Tournament

Clarinda sophomore Andi Woods finished third overall with a 384 series in leading the Cardinal girls bowling team to a runner-up finish at the…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady throws tablet, shouts at ref after New Orleans loss