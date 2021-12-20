Cardinal basketball drops Hawk 10 doubleheader at Denison

The Clarinda Cardinal basketball teams were swept at Denison Friday, Dec. 17.

The Cardinal boys scored just eight points in the first half in a 50-34 loss while the Cardinal girls fell 57-21

In a big game for the Clarinda boys against another Hawkeye 10 Conference contender, it was the Monarchs who took control of the game early, leading 12-2 after the first quarter and 28-8 at halftime. Denison extended the lead to 48-23 going into the final period.

Clarinda stats from the game will be added here when available.

The Cardinals fell to 5-3 overall and 2-2 in the conference with the loss while the Monarchs improved to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the conference.

The Cardinal girls only scored seven points in the first half, trailing 32-7 entering the locker room. Denison extended the lead to 50-17 going into the fourth quarter.

Clarinda stats will be added here when available.

The Cardinals fell to 3-6 overall and 0-3 in the conference while the Monarchs improved to 4-4 on the season, 2-2 in conference play.