Cardinal baseball suffers first loss, rebounds for DH split

CLARINDA – The Clarinda baseball team nearly rallied back from a seven-run deficit in the opening game, falling 9-7, but then rolled to a 13-3 win over Atlantic in five innings in game two of the Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader Tuesday, June 1.
A seven-run fifth inning lifted Atlantic to the win in game one, but Clarinda made it interesting in the final two innings. The Trojans’ big inning gave them a 9-2 lead, but the Cardinals scored two in the sixth. Wyatt Redinbaugh came on to pitch for the Trojans at that point and retired the top two hitters in Clarinda’s order, Michael Shull and Tadyn Brown, to keep the lead at five.
The Cardinals quickly scored two in the seventh inning and brought the tying run to the plate with two outs. Eli Drennen singled in a run to make it a 9-7 game, but Shull struck out ending the contest.
“You have to give them credit,” Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said about the opening game. “They put the ball in play and were patient at the plate. The big inning cost us the game. We have to find a way to eliminate those big innings. We battled back in that one, though, and carried that momentum into the second game.”
Eberly said the Cardinals were unable to make a couple plays on the ground and a couple more in the air in that fifth inning and issued multiple walks.
The first four reached base in the second game for the Cardinals. A balk, a Wyatt Schmitt groundout and a wild pitch plated Clarinda’s three first inning runs as the Cardinals grabbed a lead they would never lose.
If you eliminate the third inning, Clarinda starting pitcher Cooper Neal gave up just one hit and one walk in four scoreless frames. He gave up three hits, including a Grant Sturm triple in that third inning, which let Atlantic creep back to within 5-3.
“Those were our top guys (pitching Tuesday),” Eberly said. “Eli Drennen did a great job out of the bullpen in game one. He shut the door and gave us two zeros. Cooper does what he does. He throws strikes and kept us in the game until we could get it over with.”
The Cardinals got those runs back in the home third. Singles by Jarod McNeese and Cole Baumgart started the inning. A wild pitch moved the runners up, and then Jon McCall drove in McNeese with a groundout. After a strikeout, the Cardinals picked up three consecutive singles: from Shull, Brown and Neal, to plate two more and take an 8-3 lead.
After neither team scored in the fourth, Clarinda scored five runs in the fifth with an error bringing in the winning run. Three walks and a single started the inning before Atlantic brought in its fourth pitcher of the game to try to extend it past the fifth. Carter Pellett threw a couple wild pitches and walked Logan Green before the error with one out in the inning.
Brown had four of Clarinda’s 10 hits to lead the offense in the nightcap.
“They gave us a lot in the second game,” Eberly said. “We came out stinging the ball the first couple innings, but then they started walking people and we took advantage of passed balls and stealing bases. We took what they gave us.”