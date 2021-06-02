Cardinal baseball suffers first loss, rebounds for DH split

If you eliminate the third inning, Clarinda starting pitcher Cooper Neal gave up just one hit and one walk in four scoreless frames. He gave up three hits, including a Grant Sturm triple in that third inning, which let Atlantic creep back to within 5-3.

“Those were our top guys (pitching Tuesday),” Eberly said. “Eli Drennen did a great job out of the bullpen in game one. He shut the door and gave us two zeros. Cooper does what he does. He throws strikes and kept us in the game until we could get it over with.”

The Cardinals got those runs back in the home third. Singles by Jarod McNeese and Cole Baumgart started the inning. A wild pitch moved the runners up, and then Jon McCall drove in McNeese with a groundout. After a strikeout, the Cardinals picked up three consecutive singles: from Shull, Brown and Neal, to plate two more and take an 8-3 lead.

After neither team scored in the fourth, Clarinda scored five runs in the fifth with an error bringing in the winning run. Three walks and a single started the inning before Atlantic brought in its fourth pitcher of the game to try to extend it past the fifth. Carter Pellett threw a couple wild pitches and walked Logan Green before the error with one out in the inning.

Brown had four of Clarinda’s 10 hits to lead the offense in the nightcap.