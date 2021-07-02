Cardinal baseball split with Harlan

After committing just one error in the opener, the Cardinals committed five in the nightcap.

James McCall started on the mound and gave up all eight runs, which were all unearned in the third inning. He lasted 2 2/3 innings, striking out four.

Jon McCall, Ethan McAndrews and Cole Ridnour did the rest of the pitching for the Cardinals, combining for four strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings. They gave up just two hits, but combined to hit six batters and walk eight more.

Clarinda ended the day 14-10 overall and concluded Hawkeye 10 Conference play at 10-10. The Cyclones were 12-12 overall and 10-9 in the conference after the two games.

In softball, the Cardinals managed just six hits over the course of the evening.

Tianna Kasperbauer pitched a four-hit shutout for Harlan in the opener, striking out seven.

The Cyclones scored two runs in the first, four in the sixth and two in the seventh, all against Andi Woods, who was charged with five earned runs while giving up five hits and five walks.