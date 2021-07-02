Cardinal baseball split with Harlan

The Clarinda baseball team split a doubleheader with Harlan while Cardinal softball dropped a pair of games to the Cyclones Thursday, July 1.
Clarinda softball lost both games 8-0 to wrap up the regular season while Clarinda baseball opened with an 11-5 win before losing 15-1 to the Cyclones.
Clarinda baseball had a pair of three-run innings early to take control of the opening contest.
Jon McCall led the Cardinals with three hits, including a triple. He scored three times and drove in a run. Cole Baumgart added two hits.
James McCall scored twice and drove in two runs while Michael Shull added two RBIs for Clarinda. Tadyn Brown stole five bases.
Wyatt Schmitt started the game on the mound for the Cardinals and nearly reached the pitch limit in 5 2/3 innings. He gave up three hits, seven walks and five earned runs while striking out four. Baumgart came on in relief and recorded the final four outs, three by strikeout, giving up one hit and one walk.
An eight-run third inning gave Harlan control of the nightcap and the Cyclones extended the lead from there with the game called after five innings.
Cooper Neal drove in Shull with Clarinda’s only run, coming in the first inning.
Shull, Neal and Jon McCall had the three Cardinal hits in the game.
After committing just one error in the opener, the Cardinals committed five in the nightcap.
James McCall started on the mound and gave up all eight runs, which were all unearned in the third inning. He lasted 2 2/3 innings, striking out four.
Jon McCall, Ethan McAndrews and Cole Ridnour did the rest of the pitching for the Cardinals, combining for four strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings. They gave up just two hits, but combined to hit six batters and walk eight more.
Clarinda ended the day 14-10 overall and concluded Hawkeye 10 Conference play at 10-10. The Cyclones were 12-12 overall and 10-9 in the conference after the two games.
In softball, the Cardinals managed just six hits over the course of the evening.
Tianna Kasperbauer pitched a four-hit shutout for Harlan in the opener, striking out seven.
The Cyclones scored two runs in the first, four in the sixth and two in the seventh, all against Andi Woods, who was charged with five earned runs while giving up five hits and five walks.
Clarinda left a runner on third twice during the game, but couldn’t bring a run across. Jerzee Knight reached base on all three plate appearances and had one hit. Emmy Allbaugh, Lylly Merrill and Kaylah Degase had the other hits for the Cardinals.
The Cardinal bats managed just two hits in the nightcap while Emily Brouse struck out 11.
The Cyclones opened the scoring with two runs in the second inning and added three in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth, all against Merrill. She struck out seven and was charged with seven earned runs.
Knight and Presley Jobe had the two Clarinda hits. Jobe also walked in the seventh.
The losses wrapped up Clarinda’s regular season with an 8-21 record, 5-15 in the conference. Harlan improved to 25-9 overall and 16-3 in the conference.