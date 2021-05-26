Cardinal baseball, softball open season with run-rule wins

The Clarinda softball and baseball teams opened their seasons with run-rule wins at Bedford Monday, May 24.

The Cardinal baseball team only played four innings in rolling the Bulldogs 21-0 while the softball team played five frames in earning a 13-2 victory.

In the baseball game, the Cardinals started quickly with an eight-run first inning. They added three in the second, six in the third and four in the fourth for the final margin.

Every Clarinda starter reached base at least twice in the softball win.

Nobody scored in the first inning, but the Cardinal bats took five walks to score five times in the second. Kaylah Degase had the only hit of the inning. Five consecutive batters either walked or were hit by a pitch with one out in the inning.

A couple errors allowed Bedford to score a single run in the second. Errors produced the same result in the third inning for the Bulldogs.

Clarinda, meanwhile, put up two runs in the third inning and then five in the fourth on five hits. Presley Jobe and Lylly Merrill both had two-RBI singles in the inning.