Cardinal baseball reaches 20 wins

The Clarinda baseball team ended its regular season with a doubleheader split at Harlan Thursday, June 30, reaching 20 wins for the season and claiming a third-place finish in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

The Cardinals lost the opening game 10-6, but bounced back for a 6-3 win in the nightcap.

Needing a sweep to tie the Cyclones for second in the final conference standings, the Cardinals scored first, but a five-run fifth inning from Harlan proved to be the difference. Clarinda scored twice in the third inning to tie the score at three, and then twice more in the fifth to even the tally at five.

Cooper Neal, Tadyn Brown, Justus Fine and Isaac Jones all had two hits for the Cardinals with Fine and Jones driving in two runs each. Six different Cardinals scored the runs.

Cole Baumgart started on the mound for Clarinda and gave up seven hits, three walks and nine runs, three earned, in four innings. He struck out four. Eli Drennen and Wyatt Schmitt worked an inning of relief each.

In the second game, the Cardinals scored three runs in the fifth inning to extend a small lead to 5-1.

James McCall earned the complete game win on the mound for the Cardinals, striking out four and giving up eight hits, three walks and three earned runs. The Clarinda defense committed just one error, compared to four in the first game.

Seven different Cardinals had a hit with Neal producing the extra base hit and scoring three runs. Schmitt and Jones finished with a hit and a run scored each, with Jones adding an RBI. Baumgart and Creighton Tuzzio both had a hit and an RBI. Brown added a hit and two stolen bases.

Clarinda finished regular season play with a 20-7 record, 14-6 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. The Cardinals don’t have to play in Saturday’s first round of the district tournament. They’ll wait until Tuesday to open district play when they host the winner of Saturday’s Red Oak/Missouri Valley game in a district semifinal.