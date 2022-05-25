Cardinal baseball opens season with home win

The Clarinda baseball team scored five runs in the third inning to take control of the game and opened its season with a 10-4 home win over Bedford Monday, May 23.

Bedford had just tied the game at one in the top of the third when the Cardinals had their big inning. The Cardinals added two runs in the fourth inning and then single runs in the fifth and sixth frames.

The Cardinals only managed five hits against two Bedford pitchers, but drew nine walks.

Ronnie Weidman was the only Cardinal with two hits and he added two runs, two stolen bases and an RBI. Tadyn Brown and Cole Baumgart both had a double and combined to score five runs. Cooper Neal drove in two runs. Levi Wise stole three bases and Wyatt Schmitt swiped two.

James McCall and Creighton Tuzzio did the pitching for Clarinda and combined to give up four hits, three walks and just one earned run while striking out 13 Bulldogs.

Clarinda’s game with Glenwood scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed because of rain. The Cardinals are next scheduled to host Shenandoah Thursday.