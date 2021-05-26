Cardinal baseball opens Hawk-10 play with road win

The Clarinda baseball team used a four-run fifth inning to take control in an 8-3 win at Glenwood Tuesday, May 25.

The Clarinda softball team, meanwhile, gave up a pair four-run innings late in the game to allow Glenwood to pull away for a 12-5 win.

This was the Hawkeye 10 Conference opener for both teams while also serving as the season opener for the Rams.

Cardinal baseball led 3-2 after four innings, and scored four runs in the fifth to add to the lead. The teams traded runs in the sixth.

Michael Shull and Tadyn Brown had two hits each to lead the Cardinal bats from the top of the order. The speedy pair combined to score five runs and drive in two. Cooper Neal drove in a pair of runs and scored once for the Cardinals.

Cole Baumgart came in to pitch in relief of Neal in the third and gave up just one run in 4 1/3 innings.

Cardinal softball trailed 4-3 with the Rams coming up in the bottom of the fifth, but the home team added four runs to the lead. Clarinda came back for two in the top of the sixth, but gave up four more in the home sixth.