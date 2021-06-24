Cardinal baseball endures large rally late to defeat Red Oak

Clarinda baseball built a big lead Tuesday, June 22, at home against Red Oak, and then endured a nine-run sixth inning in a 14-13 Cardinal win.

Clarinda softball scored six runs in the first inning and powered through a couple of big innings for the Red Oak offense in an 11-7 victory.

Jarod McNeese led the offense with three hits and two RBIs. Jon McCall, Isaac Jones and Wyatt Schmitt all added two hits with Jones scoring three runs and driving in two, McCall scoring twice and Schmitt driving in a pair of runs.

Logan Green and Tadyn Brown scored two runs each for the Cardinals, who improved to 12-7 overall and 8-7 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

Cole Baumgart worked the first four innings on the mound for the Cardinals, striking out nine. He gave up six hits and two runs, one earned. Cooper Neal worked 2 2/3 innings, allowing one hit and two earned runs, while striking out four, but then James McCall struggled in 1 1/3 innings, giving up four hits, five walks and nine runs, seven earned.

Red Oak fell to 3-16 overall and 1-14 in the conference.