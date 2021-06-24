Cardinal baseball earns split with one of conference frontrunners

McNeese and Tadyn Brown had the two hits with Shull also taking a walk.

Schmitt started on the mound and lasted 2 1/3 innings, striking out two, and giving up four hits, three walks and four runs, three earned.

Jones came on in relief of Shull and faced one batter before Eli Drennen finished the game, giving up six runs, five earned, while striking out two in 1 2/3 innings.

Clarinda finished the day at 11-7 overall and 7-7 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. Lewis Central wrapped up play at 13-6 overall and 9-3 in conference play.

Clarinda softball led 6-0 after two innings in the nightcap before giving up a five-run sixth to cost the Cardinals a chance at the win.

The Cardinals finished with nine hits with Presley Jobe and Kaylah Degase leading the team with two each. Jobe drove in two runs while Degase scored a run and drove in one.

Jerzee Knight and Emmy Allbaugh scored two runs each with Knight swiping three bases.

Andi Woods started in the circle for Clarinda and lasted five innings, giving up five hits and nine runs, including all five in the sixth, three earned. Dakota Wise came on and recorded all three outs in the sixth, giving up two hits.