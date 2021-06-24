Cardinal baseball earns split with one of conference frontrunners

The Clarinda baseball team made a four-run second inning stand up in beating Lewis Central 6-4 Monday, June 21, in the first game of a doubleheader between the two teams, played at Lewis Central High School.
The Titans won the nightcap 10-0 in five innings while the Clarinda softball team was swept by Lewis Central 11-1 and 9-6.
The Cardinal bats produced 11 hits, including four doubles, in their win, and Michael Shull earned the victory on the mound, throwing six innings.
Wyatt Schmitt drove in three runs for the Cardinals while Shull, Logan Green, Cole Baumgart and Jarod McNeese all finished with two hits. Both of Baumgart’s hits were doubles while Shull and Schmitt had the other two-base hits.
Isaac Jones scored twice and drove in a run for the Cardinals.
On the mound, Shull struck out four over six innings, giving up five hits, four walks and four runs, three earned. Cooper Neal came on and retired the Titans in order in the seventh to earn the save.
The nightcap did not go as well for Clarinda as the Cardinals fell to a Titan team that entered the day leading the Hawkeye 10 Conference 10-0.
Lewis Central pitcher Cael Malskeit allowed just two hits and struck out six in five scoreless innings.
McNeese and Tadyn Brown had the two hits with Shull also taking a walk.
Schmitt started on the mound and lasted 2 1/3 innings, striking out two, and giving up four hits, three walks and four runs, three earned.
Jones came on in relief of Shull and faced one batter before Eli Drennen finished the game, giving up six runs, five earned, while striking out two in 1 2/3 innings.
Clarinda finished the day at 11-7 overall and 7-7 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. Lewis Central wrapped up play at 13-6 overall and 9-3 in conference play.
Clarinda softball led 6-0 after two innings in the nightcap before giving up a five-run sixth to cost the Cardinals a chance at the win.
The Cardinals finished with nine hits with Presley Jobe and Kaylah Degase leading the team with two each. Jobe drove in two runs while Degase scored a run and drove in one.
Jerzee Knight and Emmy Allbaugh scored two runs each with Knight swiping three bases.
Andi Woods started in the circle for Clarinda and lasted five innings, giving up five hits and nine runs, including all five in the sixth, three earned. Dakota Wise came on and recorded all three outs in the sixth, giving up two hits.
The Cardinals committed five errors.
An eight-run second inning gave Lewis Central control of the opener quite quickly as the Titans needed just five innings to pick up the win.
Jillian Graham drove in Degase for the only Cardinal run, coming in the second inning. Degase, Allbaugh and Ryplee Sunderman had the three hits for the Cardinals.
Lylly Merrill pitched the whole game for the Cardinals. She gave up 13 hits and walked two, but three Cardinal errors caused just three of the 11 Titan runs to be earned.
Merrill struck out two as the Cardinals fell to 7-16 on the season, 4-10 in the conference.
Lewis Central improved to 14-11 and 7-6 in the conference.