Cardinal baseball earns close win, run-rule win over Kuemper

Clarinda baseball earned a pair of Hawkeye 10 Conference wins Monday, June 27, beating Kuemper 3-2 and 10-0 in games played at Clarinda.

The opening game was a battle with both teams finishing with four hits each. The Cardinals scored single runs in the first, third and fourth innings while Kuemper pushed across a run in the first and seventh.

Clarinda’s Cooper Neal and Kuemper’s Tate Bieret were the starting pitchers. Neal went the distance, throwing 98 pitches. He struck out five, giving up four hits, two walks and two earned runs.

Neal also had two of the four Cardinal hits. He tripled, drove in a run and scored a run. Wyatt Schmitt and Tadyn Brown had the other Cardinal hits, with Schmitt and Isaac Jones scoring the other runs for the Cardinals.

It was a much more comfortable win for Clarinda in the nightcap. The game was scoreless until a six-run third inning for the Cardinals. The Cardinals added two runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and one in the sixth to end the game there because of the run rule.

Creighton Tuzzio pitched all six innings for Clarinda, requiring only 67 pitches. He struck out three Knights and scattered three hits.

Cole Baumgart and Jones had two hits each for the Cardinals. Jones scored twice and stole two bases. Baumgart had a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Brown finished with a hit, two runs scored, two stolen bases and an RBI. Jarod McNeese added three runs scored for the Cardinals.

Clarinda improved to 19-6 on the season and 13-5 in the conference.