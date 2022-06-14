Cardinal baseball cruises to two wins over Monarchs

The Clarinda baseball team earned a pair of run-rule wins Monday, June 13, in a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader against Denison.

The Cardinals won the opener 15-0 in four innings and the nightcap 13-3 in six frames.

Game one saw Clarinda score five runs in the second inning and then add 10 in the fourth to end the game early.

Seven of the nine Cardinal starters had hits with Cole Baumgart, James McCall, Isaac Jones and Ronnie Weidman all enjoying a two-hit game. Weidman scored twice, stole three bases and drove in four runs. Jones, McCall and Wyatt Schmitt all scored two runs while Tadyn Brown finished with a home run, three RBIs and two stolen bases. Schmitt added a double and two stolen bases. All nine starters scored at least one run.

Cooper Neal struck out seven over four scoreless innings on the mound for Clarinda. He gave up four hits and one walk.

A five-run second inning gave the Cardinals a 6-2 lead in the nightcap. They added two runs in the fourth, three in the fifth after Denison had pushed one across and two in the sixth to end the game early.

Neal finished with four hits and three runs scored for the Cardinals. Brown had two hits, three stolen bases and four runs scored. McCall added two hits and three RBIs and Jarod McNeese drove in three runs. Baumgart scored twice.

Levi Wise earned the win on the mound, striking out four and giving up two hits, three walks and two runs, one earned, in 3 2/3 innings. Justus Fine struck out two over one scoreless frame and Ronnie Weidman worked 1 1/3 innings, giving up one run.

The Class 2A number four Cardinals ended the day with an 11-3 record, 8-3 in conference play.