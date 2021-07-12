Cardinal baseball can't hold late lead in regular season finale

The Clarinda baseball team gave up a seven-run sixth inning in an 8-6 loss at Winterset Friday, June 9.

After both teams put up a run in the first frame, Clarinda scored two runs in the third, and added two more in the fourth and one in the sixth to lead 6-1.

Wyatt Schmitt was rolling on the mound for the Cardinals, but ran into trouble in the sixth. He ended up being charged with six earned runs, despite only giving up three hits. He struck out four over 5 2/3 innings. Cole Baumgart came on in relief and recorded the final out, but not before he gave up two runs, one earned.

Schmitt and Isaac Jones led the Cardinal offense with two hits each. Cooper Neal drove in three runs while Schmitt added two RBIs. Michael Shull scored three runs for Clarinda and Jones added two.

Clarinda fell to 15-11 with the loss while Winterset improved to 18-10.