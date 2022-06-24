Cardinal baseball avenges earlier loss to Creston

The Clarinda baseball team earned a 5-2 win at Creston to avenge a loss from earlier this season while Clarinda softball fell to the Hawkeye 10 Conference leading and Class 4A No. 9 Panthers 11-1 in five innings in games played Thursday, June 23.

Jarod McNeese homered for Clarinda baseball as part of a three-run third inning that opened the scoring. Creston got two runs back in the fourth inning, but Clarinda extended the lead with single runs in the fifth and sixth frames for the final margin.

Cole Baumgart started on the mound for the Cardinals and struck out five Panthers through 5 1/3 innings, giving up six hits, four walks and two earned runs. Wyatt Schmitt retired five of the six batters he faced to earn the save.

Cooper Neal had two of the six Cardinal hits and added a run scored and an RBI. Ronnie Weidman finished with a hit and two runs scored, while Isaac Jones recorded a hit and an RBI.

The Cardinals and Panthers entered the game tied for third in the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings. Clarinda improved to 16-5 overall and 11-5 in conference play.

Next is a trip to Saydel Saturday to play two games in the Brent Prange Classic.

In the softball game, Creston scored in four of the game’s five innings for the easy win.

The Cardinals had three hits, one each by Presley Jobe, Ryplee Sunderman and Jordyn McQueen. McQueen’s hit was a double. Courtesy runner Bailey Nordyke scored the only Cardinal run on a passed ball in the third inning.

Creston had 13 hits against Clarinda pitcher Andi Woods through 4 2/3 innings. Woods struck out two.

The Cardinals fell to 12-14 overall and 7-9 in the conference. They are off until a home doubleheader Monday against Kuemper.