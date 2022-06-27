Cardinal baseball 1-1 at Saydel

Clarinda baseball split two games Saturday, June 25, at Saydel High School as part of the Brent Prange Classic.

The Cardinals used a seven-run fifth inning to beat Alta-Aurelia 11-1 and then lost 6-2 to Bettendorf.

In their first game, the Cardinals scored twice in the first inning and added a single run in the third to lead Alta-Aurelia 3-1 and then blew the game open with seven runs in the fifth. They added another in the sixth to put the run rule in effect.

The Cardinal bats produced 10 hits with Wyatt Schmitt leading the way with three to go with two runs scored and an RBI. Isaac Jones and Ronnie Weidman added two hits and three RBIs each. Weidman doubled for one of his hits and both he and Jones also scored a run. Cooper Neal added a hit, a run scored and an RBI for Clarinda.

James McCall was the complete game winner on the mound for Clarinda, striking out four over six innings and giving up just four hits, one walk and one earned run.

Clarinda scored both of its runs in the first inning against Bettendorf and had the lead until the Bulldogs produced four runs in the fourth inning.

The Cardinals ended with seven hits with Tadyn Brown and Cole Baumgart finishing with two each. Brown and Cooper Neal scored the Clarinda runs with Neal also doubling in the game. Baumgart and Wyatt Schmitt had the RBIs.

Eli Drennen took the loss on the mound for Clarinda, giving up four hits, two walks and five earned runs in three innings. He struck out three. Levi Wise gave up just one earned run while striking out two over the final four frames. He struck out two.

Clarinda ended the day with a 17-6 record. The Cardinals are back home Monday for a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader against Kuemper.