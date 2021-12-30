 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cardinal athletics enjoying new scoreboard

  • 0
Scoreboard 1

This is a picture of the new scoreboard/videoboard at Clarinda High School, which was installed prior to the winter sports season. This picture was taken at halftime of the Clarinda girls basketball game Friday, Dec. 3. The Clarinda Athletic Booster Club, with help from marketing partners in the community paid for the two boards, which were then donated to the school.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

If you have been to a sporting event in the Clarinda High School gymnasium over the last month you have probably noticed the new scoreboard/videoboard.

Clarinda Athletic Booster Club President Josh Wyman said it’s a project the club has wanted to tackle for a few years now, but Wyman started working on it with former Clarinda Activities Director Josh Porter last year.

“We were looking for a multimedia board that does way more than keep score,” Wyman said, “and after speaking with Glenwood AD Jeff Bissen, we decided Scorevision was our best option. Glenwood has the same system in place, as well as Lewis Central and many other area schools.”

Scoreboard with Drew

The new scoreboard/videoboard at Clarinda High School can be seen on the back wall as Clarinda senior Drew Brows takes a shot during a Cardinal home basketball gamed Friday, Dec. 3.

Wyman said the scoreboard is basically a giant Samsung LED TV with the entire thing run with iPads. Live player videos and graphics are used on the board and video replays are possible as well.

“One of the main components of this board is also the availability to provide a marketing opportunity to local businesses,” Wyman said. “During pregame and timeouts, we have the ability to display live video advertising.”

People are also reading…

Scoreboard Shore

A view of the new scoreboard/videoboard at Clarinda High School with an advertisement for a local business shown. This picture was taken during the Clarinda home basketball games Friday, Dec. 3.

The primary sponsors are Clarinda Regional Health Center and PCSB Bank, with several other community businesses on board as well. Wyman said marketing partners funded most of the project, which had a price tag just shy of $90,000. Fundraising from the Booster Club’s annual golf tournament covered the rest of the cost with the Booster Club then donating the scoreboard to the school.

High school students in James Hash’s Cardinal TV class create the content, giving them real world experience in graphic design and digital production.

There is also an app connected to the scoreboard that can allow fans to check out the score of current games or past games at any time. Check out the Scorevision Fan App.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Are things looking up for the Knicks?