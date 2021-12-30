Cardinal athletics enjoying new scoreboard

If you have been to a sporting event in the Clarinda High School gymnasium over the last month you have probably noticed the new scoreboard/videoboard.

Clarinda Athletic Booster Club President Josh Wyman said it’s a project the club has wanted to tackle for a few years now, but Wyman started working on it with former Clarinda Activities Director Josh Porter last year.

“We were looking for a multimedia board that does way more than keep score,” Wyman said, “and after speaking with Glenwood AD Jeff Bissen, we decided Scorevision was our best option. Glenwood has the same system in place, as well as Lewis Central and many other area schools.”

Wyman said the scoreboard is basically a giant Samsung LED TV with the entire thing run with iPads. Live player videos and graphics are used on the board and video replays are possible as well.

“One of the main components of this board is also the availability to provide a marketing opportunity to local businesses,” Wyman said. “During pregame and timeouts, we have the ability to display live video advertising.”

The primary sponsors are Clarinda Regional Health Center and PCSB Bank, with several other community businesses on board as well. Wyman said marketing partners funded most of the project, which had a price tag just shy of $90,000. Fundraising from the Booster Club’s annual golf tournament covered the rest of the cost with the Booster Club then donating the scoreboard to the school.

High school students in James Hash’s Cardinal TV class create the content, giving them real world experience in graphic design and digital production.

There is also an app connected to the scoreboard that can allow fans to check out the score of current games or past games at any time. Check out the Scorevision Fan App.