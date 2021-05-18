Busy state meet coming up for Cardinal track and field

“Having three throwers qualify was great,” Blank said. “Crew and Grant showed true grit this season. All year they have been knocking on the door of throwing big and had their breakthrough Thursday. Logan did not have his best day, but we know what he is capable of and we are excited he got in and gets another chance to prove himself. Having these three qualify also shows the skill and knowledge of coach Roger Williams. He does a great job with those guys and the athletes respond very well to him.”

“Isaac is going up there looking to do something big,” Blank said. “He is really starting to find his rhythm and keeps improving the way he rotates over the bar. The best part is he still has room to improve. He understands he is not even close to topping out yet. With him making the Drake Relays, he understands the lay of the land and should be comfortable up there. He hopes he can PR and see where that would put him. Michael continues to PR and looks better and better each meet. Tadyn is continuing to learn the more technical side of things in the long jump and he continues to get better as well. Both have much more in the tank and understand if they can clean a few more things up, then the sky is the limit.”