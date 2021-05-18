Busy state meet coming up for Cardinal track and field

TREYNOR – The Clarinda track and field teams are sending 18 events to the state track and field meet.
The Cardinal girls qualified nine events and so did the boys from a Class 2A state qualifying meet Thursday, May 13, at Treynor.
Many of those 18 events had to wait until the following day for the full list of state qualifiers to be released by the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
The state meet is Thursday-Saturday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
The Cardinal boys scored 115 points to place third in the 12-team meet. Treynor won it with 167 points, 30 ahead of Underwood. ACGC finished fourth with 81.5 points.
The Cardinal girls placed fourth with 96 points, just one behind Panorama. Underwood won the meet with 120 points with Treynor’s 106.5 placing second.
Clarinda head coaches Chad Blank and Marilyn Wagoner were both quite excited with how their teams competed.
“Qualifying nine events is awesome,” Blank said. “It shows the versatility, depth and skill of our team as a whole. The boys have been staying focused and understand we do not want to just make it to state, but we want to go score points. Qualifying this many events/athletes gives us a chance to score well up there. A lot of our events are ranked just outside the top eight, but I think we can sharpen some things up this week and go up there and make some noise.”
“As I was going through the schedule to highlight what our day will look like, I thought to myself how crazy this is,” Wagoner said on advancing nine events. “It shows the buy-in of our athletic culture. The girls’ hard work and belief that they can achieve the higher expectations that all of our coaches have set for our athletes is what made this possible. This is by far our best showing at state.”
The Cardinal that may have had the toughest wait, but was likely the most excited when the full list came out, was Paige Millikan.
Millikan was part of the winning 4x100 meter relay team that earned an automatic qualifying spot, but she was third in all three of her individual events. The top two in each event automatically qualify. Millikan made it through in all three though. She ran the 100 in 13.21 seconds, the 400 in 1:04.50 and the long jump at 15 feet, 10.5 inches.
“This is Paige’s first time to the state meet,” Clarinda head coach Marilyn Wagoner said, “and to get in on all of her events is great. She has three tough individual events and it will be good to see her compete at the state level.”
Millikan opened the 4x100 relay, and was joined by Faith Espinosa, Aly Meier and Maddie Sunderman in a finishing time 52.40.
“The 4x1 was very competitive all year,” Wagoner said. “To have Maddie cross the finish line for us as district champion was an amazing feeling. She has run the 4x1 since her freshman year in nearly every meet and has dreamed of being able to run it at state. The race is special to her and her teammates and I look for it to improve even more this week.”
Sunderman and Espinosa were also part of the qualifying 1600 meter medley relay with Sunderman and Taylor Cole running the 200s, Espinosa the 400 and Mayson Hartley the 800 with a finishing time of 4:29.27.
“The distance medley wasn’t a relay we focused on a lot at the beginning of the season,” Wagoner said. “Maddie gets out of the blocks really well and has worked on her 200 this season more than in previous years. I knew Taylor would be powerful in that second 200 and she did just that. Faith doesn’t run an open 400, but we knew her 400 hurdles time and knew her split in the 400 leg would be what we needed to really make this work. Knowing Mayson would run the 800 we knew we could knock off time. We went in fifth and ended second, dropping 13 seconds off the previous (personal record) with this combo.”
Hartley and Espinosa also qualified in two individual events each.
Espinosa qualified automatically in the 400 hurdles in a runner-up time of 1:09.53. She was edged at the line for second in the 100 hurdles, but received one of the eight additional spots across the state in that event with her time of 16.81.
“Faith has worked her entire athletic career to be able to go to state track,” Wagoner said. “Not having last year put a lot of pressure on us to get her there this year. She came in more determined than ever and it paid off. We knew the 400 hurdles would be a great race for her. She’s tough and has worked hard on hurdles throughout high school. In the 100 hurdles she has worked her technique quite a bit this season and really improved how she attacks each hurdle and competes all the way to the finish. Being able to utilize her in two state qualifying relays was huge for our team as well.”
Hartley also qualified with victories in the 3000 meter run in 11:11 and the 1500 in 5:10.
“Mayson is a special athlete,” Wagoner said. “She runs with muscle, but more with her heart and mind. She killed the distance medley 800 running with her seniors in her heart. She knew she needed to step up for them. In the 3000 she broke her record again and in the 1500 she ran with complete determination to not only qualify, but to be district champion.”
Video interviews with the girls automatic qualifiers: Espinosa, Meier, Hartley, Sunderman, Cole and Millikan can be found below.
Wagoner feels Hartley is in a good position to score points for the team at the state meet as well.
“Mayson is in a great place to medal,” Wagoner said. “She sits sixth in the 3000 and has a goal to go under 11 minutes. She is 12th in the 1500 and if there is one thing I have learned this year, it’s don’t count Mayson out. She has a plan and will look to medal there too. Overall, our team is going to continue to work and improve in each event next week. Our team will rise to the occasion and finish very competitively in the 2A competition.”
Hartley also finished fifth in the 800 at the state qualifying meet.
Other individual medalists for the Clarinda girls were Chloe Strait taking seventh in the 400, Amelia Hesse seventh in the 400 hurdles and Ashlyn Eberly eighth in the 1500.
Clarinda’s next best relays were fifth-place finishes in the 4x400 with Bailey Nordyke, Strait, Eberly and Cheyenne Sunderman, the 4x800 with the same athletes as the 4x400 except Hesse replacing Nordyke and the shuttle hurdle with Cole, Strait, Hesse and Teya Stickler.
The Cardinals were also sixth in the 4x200 with Meier, Nordyke, Presley Jobe and Maddie Sunderman and seventh in the 800 medley with the same four.
The Clarinda boys, like the girls, are going in seven individual events and two relays. Six of those individual events are in the field, from six different athletes.
Isaac Jones won the high jump with a school record leap of 6-7. Michael Shull won the long jump at 21-7.75 with Tadyn Brown finishing second in the long jump at 20-9.
The throws didn’t produce any automatic qualifiers, but Logan Green made it with a third-place shot put throw of 45-8.5, Crew Howard qualified after going third in the discus at 140-3 and Grant Jobe qualified for state with a fifth-place discus throw of 135-10.
“Having three throwers qualify was great,” Blank said. “Crew and Grant showed true grit this season. All year they have been knocking on the door of throwing big and had their breakthrough Thursday. Logan did not have his best day, but we know what he is capable of and we are excited he got in and gets another chance to prove himself. Having these three qualify also shows the skill and knowledge of coach Roger Williams. He does a great job with those guys and the athletes respond very well to him.”
Blank has big goals for his three jumpers as well.
“Isaac is going up there looking to do something big,” Blank said. “He is really starting to find his rhythm and keeps improving the way he rotates over the bar. The best part is he still has room to improve. He understands he is not even close to topping out yet. With him making the Drake Relays, he understands the lay of the land and should be comfortable up there. He hopes he can PR and see where that would put him. Michael continues to PR and looks better and better each meet. Tadyn is continuing to learn the more technical side of things in the long jump and he continues to get better as well. Both have much more in the tank and understand if they can clean a few more things up, then the sky is the limit.”
Brown also was runner-up and automatic state qualifier in the 200 in a time of 22.97.
He also anchored the runner-up 4x200 team with Shull, Cole Ridnour and Kade Engstrand in a time of 1:34.50.
“I am very pleased with our 4x2 performance,” Blank said. “Those same four guys were on our sprint medley and didn’t perform very well and missed the cut. They showed some true resilience and were able to lock back in and focus in on the 4x2 and ran a great race. We are ranked 11th there and believe we can go up there and medal.”
The shuttle hurdle team of Damon Nally, Xavier DeGroot, Tyler Raybourn and Shull also qualified after a fourth-place run of 1:03.58.
“The shuttle just keeps getting better and better,” Blank said. “They got fourth and were disappointed, but they PR’d by over a second. Those guys have very high expectations for themselves. They are sitting 11th and believe they can come back with a medal as well. They have taken off more than four seconds since the beginning of the year.”
Video interviews with the automatic boys qualifiers: Brown, Engstrand, Ridnour, Shull and Jones, can be seen below.
Blank said he wants to see everyone’s best at the state meet.
“The goal is to go up there and compete to the best of our abilities,” Blank said. “It’s important that we don’t get star struck by the big stage and just go out and compete. We loved that our district was as good as it was because it prepared us for what we are going to see at the Blue Oval. The boys are excited and eager to get up there and compete.”
The 800 medley team of Ridnour, Engstrand, Shull and Brown finished third while the 4x800 team of Michael Mayer, Mason McClarnon, Alec Wyman and Jon McCall ran their best time of the year to take fourth.
Also in the relays, the Cardinals were fifth in the 4x400 with McClarnon, Nathan King, Forrest Eberly and Brayden Hayes, seventh in the 1600 medley with Ethan McAndrews, Wyatt Schmitt, Ronnie Weidman and Mayer and eighth in the 4x100 with Ridnour, Engstrand, Schmitt and Nally.
They also had several additional individual medalists.
Jones took fourth in the 400 hurdles and Nally ended fourth in the 110 hurdles. McClarnon finished fifth in the 400, McCall was fifth in the 800 and Treyton Schaapherder fifth in the 3200.
Mark Everett added a sixth-place mark in the 3200 while Howard finished sixth in the shot put. Schaapherder was also seventh in the 1600.
The Cardinals also picked up eighth-place finishes from DeGroot in the 110 hurdles and Raybourn in the 400 hurdles.
Full Clarinda girls results (Top 8 places noted)
Team scores - 4. Clarinda 96
100 meter dash – 3. Paige Millikan 13.21 STATE QUALIFIER. Hailee Knight 14.50.
200 meter dash – Presley Jobe 30.18. Kristen Smith 31.85.
400 meter dash – 3. Paige Millikan 1:04.50 STATE QUALIFIER. 7. Chloe Strait 1:08.31.
800 meter run – 5. Mayson Hartley 2:34.23. Cheyenne Sunderman 2:43.77.
1500 meter run – 1. Mayson Hartley 5:10.71 STATE QUALIFIER. 8. Ashlyn Eberly 5:35.78.
3000 meter run – 1. Mayson Hartley 11:11.00 STATE QUALIFIER. Molly Lihs 14:04.81.
100 meter hurdles – 3. Faith Espinosa 16.81 STATE QUALIFIER. Teya Stickler 20.70.
400 meter hurdles – 2. Faith Espinosa 1:09.53 STATE QUALIFIER. 7. Amelia Hesse 1:15.70.
High jump – Hailee Knight No Height. Amelia Hesse No Height.
Long jump – 3. Paige Millikan 15-10.5 STATE QUALIFIER. Bailey Nordyke 13-5.25.
Shot put – Lylly Merrill 21-9.5. Skylar Ned 21-0.
Discus – Lylly Merrill 67-1. Quinn Durfey 65-5.
4x100 meter relay – 1. Clarinda (Paige Millikan, Faith Espinosa, Aly Meier, Maddie Sunderman) 52.40 STATE QUALIFIER.
4x200 meter relay – 6. Clarinda (Aly Meier, Bailey Nordyke, Presley Jobe, Maddie Sunderman) 1:55.80.
4x400 meter relay – 5. Clarinda (Bailey Nordyke, Chloe Strait, Ashlyn Eberly, Cheyenne Sunderman) 4:39.13.
4x800 meter relay – 5. Clarinda (Cheyenne Sunderman, Chloe Strait, Amelia Hesse, Ashlyn Eberly) 11:02.21.
800 meter medley relay – 7. Clarinda (Aly Meier, Maddie Sunderman, Presley Jobe, Bailey Nordyke) 2:03.83.
1600 meter medley relay – 2. Clarinda (Maddie Sunderman, Taylor Cole, Faith Espinosa, Mayson Hartley) 4:29.27 STATE QUALIFIER.
Shuttle hurdle relay – 5. Clarinda (Taylor Cole, Chloe Strait, Ameila Hesse, Teya Stickler) 1:21.85.
Full Clarinda Boys Results (Top 8 places noted)
Team scores – 3. Clarinda 115.
100 meter dash – Adam Johnson 12.54. Edgar Rodriguez 12.65.
200 meter dash – 2. Tadyn Brown 22.97 STATE QUALIFIER. Brayden Hayes 25.19.
400 meter dash – 5. Mason McClarnon 54.76. Nathan King 57.25.
800 meter run – 5. Jon McCall 2:10.07. Alec Wyman 2:24.76.
1600 meter run – 7. Treyton Schaapherder 5:11.34. Mark Everett 5:21.00.
3200 meter run – 5. Treyton Schaapherder 11:13.72. 6. Mark Everett 11:29.35.
110 meter hurdles – 4. Damon Nally 16.60. 8. Xavier DeGroot 19.23.
400 meter hurdles – 4. Isaac Jones 59.62. 8. Tyler Raybourn 1:04.03.
High jump – 1. Isaac Jones 6-7 STATE QUALIFIER. Cole Baumgart 5-4.
Long jump – 1. Michael Shull 21-7.75 STATE QUALIFIER. 2. Tadyn Brown 20-9 STATE QUALIFIER.
Shot put – 3. Logan Green 45-8.5. STATE QUALIFIER. 6. Crew Howard 42-1.5.
Discus – 3. Crew Howard 140-3 STATE QUALIFIER. 5. Grant Jobe 135-10 STATE QUALIFIER.
4x100 meter relay – 8. Clarinda (Cole Ridnour, Kade Engstrand, Wyatt Schmitt, Damon Nally) 46.95.
4x200 meter relay – 2. Clarinda (Michael Shull, Cole Ridnour, Kade Engstrand, Tadyn Brown) 1:34.50 STATE QUALIFIER.
4x400 meter relay – 5. Clarinda (Mason McClarnon, Nathan King, Forrest Eberly, Brayden Hayes) 3:46.79.
4x800 meter relay – 4. Clarinda (Michael Mayer, Mason McClarnon, Alec Wyman, Jon McCall) 8:49.81.
800 meter medley relay – 3. Clarinda (Cole Ridnour, Kade Engstrand, Michael Shull, Tadyn Brown) 1:39.01.
1600 meter medley relay – 7. Clarinda (Ethan McAndrews, Wyatt Schmitt, Ronnie Weidman, Michael Mayer) 4:05.51.
Shuttle hurdle relay – 4. Clarinda (Damon Nally, Xavier DeGroot, Tyler Raybourn, Michael Shull) 1:03.58 STATE QUALIFIER.