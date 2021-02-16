Brown's layup in final seconds sends Cardinals to district semifinal

CLARINDA – Tadyn Brown’s layup with five seconds left in overtime gave Clarinda the lead and Underwood missed a triple at the buzzer, earning the Cardinals a 60-58 win over the Eagles to open the Class 2A District 16 Tournament Monday, Feb. 15, at Clarinda High School.
Underwood’s Timothy Conn made a triple with 22 seconds left, his second 3-pointer of overtime’s final minute, to tie the game. Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly decided against using his final timeout, Michael Shull took the ball, drove the lane, and found Brown cutting to the basket for the winning layup.
“Michael was right by the bench and I told him to go at 10 (seconds left),” Eberly said. “You hope that will take at least eight seconds, but it only took 6 ½. We just wanted to isolate him, they tripled him and Tadyn did a great job of doing what he’s supposed to do. He cut to the opening and Michael got him the ball.”
The win ended a five-game losing streak for the Cardinals and gave a team that had seen most of their 10 losses come by very small margins, a postseason win to celebrate.
“It feels great,” Eberly said. “The postseason is all about winning and moving on. We have endured a tough mental season with some of these games going against us. We keep preaching sooner or later it has to pay off if we keep plugging away and that’s what happened.”
The win moves the Cardinals into a district semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday at top-seed AHSTW. The Vikings are 19-2 and have been state-ranked most of the season.
Clarinda had the lead late in regulation only to see Underwood’s Brayden Wollan sink a six-footer from the baseline with four seconds left to tie the game at 50.
Clarinda’s Grant Jobe scored the first four points of overtime and two free throws by Shull brought the lead back up to four with 1:10 to play. Conn hit from outside with 56 seconds left. Shull made two more free throws with 35 seconds to go, ahead of Conn’s second triple of the extra period.
Shull made seven of his eight free throw attempts in the fourth quarter and overtime. He led the Cardinals with 18 points. He added eight rebounds, including a big offensive board near the end of regulation. He also had four assists, including on the game-winning basket, and three steals.
“Michael is a senior and that’s what we hope for from our seniors,” Eberly said. “We only have two of them and we found a way to get it done.”
The entire game was played in an eight-point range with Clarinda leading by four on multiple occasions and Underwood by as many as four in the first half. Underwood’s biggest lead was two after halftime, meaning the final 20 minutes were played in a six-point range.
Underwood’s two-point lead in the second half came late in the fourth quarter. Jack Vanfossan put the Eagles up 44-42 with 1:53 to play. Drew Brown made two free throws for the Cardinals on their next trip and then Blake Hall scored with 1:13 showing on the clock to put the Eagles back up by two. Cooper Neal responded with his third triple of the night to give Clarinda the lead. The Cardinals made a stop on defense and got two free throws from Shull with 25 seconds left to extend the lead to three. Hall quickly scored on a layup with 16 seconds left. Neal missed the front end of a 1-and-1 at the line, but Shull grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled, making a big free throw to extend the lead to two.
Neal came off the bench and scored 10 points for the Cardinals. He added three rebounds.
Drew Brown and Jobe also scored in double figures with Brown scoring 14 to go with seven rebounds and three assists. Jobe put in 12 points and secured nine rebounds.
“That’s how we need to win,” Eberly stated on having four athletes score in double figures. “We can’t have just a couple guys doing the scoring. We played that way the last few games. It was a good team win.”
Wyatt Schmitt put in four points and grabbed five rebounds for the Cardinals. Tadyn Brown’s only two points were huge and he also collected three rebounds.
Hall finished with 19 and Wollan ended with 16 for the Eagles, who saw their season end at 10-10.
The Eagles and AHSTW both play in the Western Iowa Conference and while the Vikings took both meetings from the Eagles this season, it was only by a combined four points.
“(AHSTW) is pretty athletic and they can shoot it,” Eberly said. “It will be a challenge going up there and playing in their small gym. We’ll see what we can do and get after it. Hopefully, this win will relieve some of that tension that has built up all year with so many games coming up short and we’ll be able to play loose and get after it.”
Tip for the district semifinal between the Cardinals and Vikings is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at AHSTW High School in Avoca.