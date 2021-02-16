Brown's layup in final seconds sends Cardinals to district semifinal

The win moves the Cardinals into a district semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday at top-seed AHSTW. The Vikings are 19-2 and have been state-ranked most of the season.

Clarinda had the lead late in regulation only to see Underwood’s Brayden Wollan sink a six-footer from the baseline with four seconds left to tie the game at 50.

Clarinda’s Grant Jobe scored the first four points of overtime and two free throws by Shull brought the lead back up to four with 1:10 to play. Conn hit from outside with 56 seconds left. Shull made two more free throws with 35 seconds to go, ahead of Conn’s second triple of the extra period.

Shull made seven of his eight free throw attempts in the fourth quarter and overtime. He led the Cardinals with 18 points. He added eight rebounds, including a big offensive board near the end of regulation. He also had four assists, including on the game-winning basket, and three steals.

“Michael is a senior and that’s what we hope for from our seniors,” Eberly said. “We only have two of them and we found a way to get it done.”