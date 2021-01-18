Brown, Shull reach double figures in Cardinal win over Sidney

Clarinda boys basketball had more offensive rebounds than Sidney had total rebounds and the Cardinals used that to roll past the Cowboys 58-33 Thursday, Jan. 14.

The second quarter gave the Cardinals some cushion as they took a 14-9 lead after the first eight minutes and turned the lead into 26-12 going into halftime. They led 40-24 after three quarters before pulling away further in the fourth.

Clarinda improved to 8-5 on the season while Sidney fell to 5-3.

Drew Brown scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds to lead the Cardinals. Michael Shull also scored in double figures with 13 points while contributing six rebounds and four assists. Grant Jobe led the Cardinals with 12 rebounds. He also scored six points.

Cooper Neal added seven points and six rebounds for the Cardinals while Wyatt Schmitt added five points and six assists.

Four of the six Cardinal bench players that saw time scored. Isaac Jones and Edgar Rodriguez scored four points each with Jones pulling down four rebounds and Rodriguez finishing with three assists. Ethan McAndrews and Adam Johnson scored two points each.

Garett Phillips led the Cowboys with 12 points. Cole Jorgenson added seven while Nik Peters finished with six points to go with five rebounds.