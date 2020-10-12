Brown, Shull lead Cardinal football over Des Moines Christian

Clarinda football finished the regular season on a strong note with a 36-7 road win over Des Moines Christian, Friday, Oct. 9.

The win pushed the Cardinals to 3-4 overall and 3-2 to finish Class 2A District 9 play. The Cardinals will see a district foe in rival Shenandoah Friday at home in the first round of the playoffs. The Cardinals beat the Mustangs 45-10 during the regular season.

Tadyn Brown and Michael Shull combined to score all five Cardinal touchdowns and they all came on big plays.

Brown scored the game’s first two touchdowns less than two minutes apart. He broke an 80 yard run in the final minute of the opening quarter for the game’s first points. Nathan Barnes added the extra point for a 7-0 Cardinal lead.

The defense made a quick stop and then Brown returned a punt 45 yards for a touchdown less than a minute into the second quarter. The extra point extended the lead to 14-0.

The defense got into the scoring just 18 seconds later when Jase Wilmes sacked Lions quarterback Andrew Johnson in the end zone for a safety, extending the lead to 16-0 with 10:44 remaining in the first half.

Brown found the end zone again just before halftime on a 31 yard run. The extra point gave the Cardinals a 23-0 halftime lead.