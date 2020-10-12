Brown, Shull lead Cardinal football over Des Moines Christian

Clarinda football finished the regular season on a strong note with a 36-7 road win over Des Moines Christian, Friday, Oct. 9.
The win pushed the Cardinals to 3-4 overall and 3-2 to finish Class 2A District 9 play. The Cardinals will see a district foe in rival Shenandoah Friday at home in the first round of the playoffs. The Cardinals beat the Mustangs 45-10 during the regular season.
Tadyn Brown and Michael Shull combined to score all five Cardinal touchdowns and they all came on big plays.
Brown scored the game’s first two touchdowns less than two minutes apart. He broke an 80 yard run in the final minute of the opening quarter for the game’s first points. Nathan Barnes added the extra point for a 7-0 Cardinal lead.
The defense made a quick stop and then Brown returned a punt 45 yards for a touchdown less than a minute into the second quarter. The extra point extended the lead to 14-0.
The defense got into the scoring just 18 seconds later when Jase Wilmes sacked Lions quarterback Andrew Johnson in the end zone for a safety, extending the lead to 16-0 with 10:44 remaining in the first half.
Brown found the end zone again just before halftime on a 31 yard run. The extra point gave the Cardinals a 23-0 halftime lead.
While Brown dominated the first half, it was Shull finding the end zone twice on big plays in the second half.
Shull returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown with 6:48 to go in the third quarter and then he ran 53 yards for a score less than four minutes later. Barnes made one of the two extra points to extend the advantage to 36-0.
The Lions found the end zone on a fourth quarter touchdown toss from Johnson to Alex Niemann for the final margin.
The Cardinals rushed for 266 yards with Brown’s 120 on just five carries leading the way. Shull added 93 yards on the ground on 10 touches and quarterback Wyatt Schmitt carried the ball eight times for 53 yards.
Schmitt completed just 4 of 12 passes for 18 yards and two interceptions. Isaac Jones made three of the four receptions.
Shull also led the defense with 6.5 total tackles. Marshall Durfey added six with 1.5 tackles for loss. Brown and Crew Howard had 5.5 tackles each with Howard adding 2.5 tackles for loss. Logan Green and Carter Larson ended with five tackles each and combined for six tackles for loss. The Cardinal defense finished the game with 13 tackles for loss and three takeaways.
Des Moines Christian’s regular season ended at 3-2, 1-2 in the district. The Lions travel to Albia Friday to open the playoffs with the winner of that game traveling to Atlantic in the second round. The Trojans won the Class 2A District 9 championship.
The winner of Friday’s Clarinda/Shenandoah game will play the winner of Greene County and Red Oak in the second round.
