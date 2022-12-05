Brown, Schmitt lead Cardinal basketball past St. Albert

The Clarinda boys basketball team wrapped up a 3-0 first week of the season with a 74-67 Hawkeye 10 Conference win at St. Albert Friday, Dec. 2.

The Clarinda girls played right with the Saintes through three quarters before falling 64-43.

In the boys game, after trailing after the first quarter, the Cardinals led 35-32 at halftime and then outscored the Falcons by a basket in each of the final two quarters.

While St. Albert had four players score in double figures, the Cardinals had just two, but both scored more than 20 as Tadyn Brown put up 22 points and Wyatt Schmitt scored 21. Schmitt added eight rebounds, while Brown finished with six rebounds and three assists.

Isaac Jones added nine points and 15 rebounds for Clarinda. Justus Fine came off the bench with a strong showing of seven points and eight rebounds. Andrew Jones nearly matched him with six points and seven rebounds. Creighton Tuzzio added four points and eight rebounds for Clarinda. Adam Johnson scored three points and Ethan McAndrews put up two.

Colin Lillie led four Falcons in double figures with 23 points.

The Clarinda girls trailed 27-19 at halftime and 42-35 after three quarters, but saw the Saintes outscore them 22-8 in the final period to push St. Albert’s record to 4-0 while Clarinda fell to 2-1.

Katelyn Hendricks led St. Albert with 16 points.

Nobody reached double figures offensively for the Cardinals, but 10 different athletes found the scoring column, led by Addy Wagoner’s nine points.

Amelia Hesse added eight points for Clarinda, while Sage Howard put up six. Bailey Nordyke and Jerzee Knight scored four points each. Taylor Cole, Lylly Merrill and Kylie Meier added three points each. Carsen Wellhausen scored two points and Brooke Brown scored a free throw.

The Clarinda girls host Clarke Monday, while both teams welcome Atlantic to town Tuesday.