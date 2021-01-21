Brown reflects on first IHSAA meeting

A Clarinda High School junior is part of a state-wide student committee that met for the first time last week.
Drew Brown drove to Boone Wednesday, Jan. 13 to take part in the first ever meeting of the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s Student Advisory Committee.
The committee is made up of six seniors and six juniors. Brown will continue to serve through his high school career while the committee will bring in six new student-athletes each year to replace the graduating seniors.
Brown found out about the committee from Clarinda Activities Director Josh Porter, who encouraged him to apply.
“I filled out the applications and was really excited when I found out I was going to be a part of it,” Brown said.
IHSAA Executive Director Tom Keating said the committee was formed to give the students a voice in the organization.
“The IHSAA and its programs exist for our students,” Keating said. “We feel hearing from students about their experiences in those programs will allow us to learn what works and perhaps what can be improved. We were looking for well-rounded students who are recognized as leaders in their schools. As a group, we wanted students who represented a variety of Iowa schools.”
Brown said the application asked some general questions, such as how you’re a leader in your school and the sports you play, but went more in-depth as well.
“One question was if you could sit down with anyone in history who it would be,” Brown said. “They were trying to figure out who you are and if you would be a good fit.”
Brown met the 11 other committee members for the first time during the initial meeting and said he wasn’t even sure where some of the other represented high schools were located. They also met Keating and other staff members from the IHSAA. He said they met for about four hours.
“We discussed certain topics for (public service announcements) and trying to enhance the IHSAA’s presence on social media. We also had previous problems presented to us and tried to give a student-athlete’s perspective on those problems and how we could possibly solve them or make them better in future years.”
Brown said some “problems” they were given was putting football playoff pairings together for a class, which Brown said was pretty hard to do. They also discussed how to keep the upcoming state tournaments safe in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Keating said after the first meeting it’s clear to him that Brown was a “great choice.”
“Drew is willing to share perspective,” Keating said. “He interacts well with the other committee members. He is involved in his school and has a pulse on the schools in his area of the state. He’s a bright young man and will be a great member of this group. He’s a terrific representative of southwest Iowa.”
Keating looks forward to what Brown and the rest of the group can do over the rest of the school year.
“They will provide us with important feedback and also serve as ambassadors at our state events,” Keating said. “We would like them to engage students not only in their school and also surrounding schools to talk about initiatives they could develop.”
Brown said the group’s next meeting is tentatively set for late March or early April.