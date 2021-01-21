Brown reflects on first IHSAA meeting

“One question was if you could sit down with anyone in history who it would be,” Brown said. “They were trying to figure out who you are and if you would be a good fit.”

Brown met the 11 other committee members for the first time during the initial meeting and said he wasn’t even sure where some of the other represented high schools were located. They also met Keating and other staff members from the IHSAA. He said they met for about four hours.

“We discussed certain topics for (public service announcements) and trying to enhance the IHSAA’s presence on social media. We also had previous problems presented to us and tried to give a student-athlete’s perspective on those problems and how we could possibly solve them or make them better in future years.”

Brown said some “problems” they were given was putting football playoff pairings together for a class, which Brown said was pretty hard to do. They also discussed how to keep the upcoming state tournaments safe in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keating said after the first meeting it’s clear to him that Brown was a “great choice.”