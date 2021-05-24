Brown reaches regional semi - Hartley/Cole stunned early

Brooke Brown’s fourth-place finish at the Class 1A regional tennis tournament at Red Oak highlighted a day that started out with extreme disappointment for the Clarinda girls tennis team Wednesday, May 19, in a tournament that was moved indoors to the Montgomery County Family YMCA in Red Oak.
Clarinda’s top two players all season – Mayson Hartley and Taylor Cole – lost for the first time all year and it came in the opening round.
Clarinda’s sophomore duo was the top seed coming into the tournament, but split sets with Clarke’s Ava Hagen and Madisyn McCoy. Hartley and Cole won the first set 6-4, but gave up a second set lead in losing 6-4. With the matches being moved indoors and not as many courts available, a 10-point tiebreak was used in place of a full third set in the early matches. The tiebreak was even early, but Hagen and McCoy grabbed the lead late and won the tiebreak 10-8 to advance. The loss was stunning for a Clarinda pair that had an incredible first season of varsity tennis that looked destined to end at the state tournament.
Brown, who played number 3 all season for Clarinda, won a pair of 10-point tiebreaks to make the semifinals in the singles tournament. She started play as the number four seed, but split sets 6-2 with Creston’s Karly Calvin to open the day. Brown rolled in the tiebreak 10-2 to move on.
Brown then matched up with Red Oak’s Tessa Rolenc and again looked good early with a 6-2 first set win. Rolenc bounced back to win the second set 6-1, but again Brown played well in the tiebreak to win 10-6 and advance to the semifinals.
Brown then matched up with top-seed Jessica Sun of Shenandoah, and Sun proved too much for Brown in earning the spot in the finals and the state tournament berth. Brown took a game early, but that was the only one she would win in a 6-1, 6-0 loss.
The third-place match wasn’t played until the following day because the other singles semifinal lasted more than three hours. A single set to 8 was how the consolation match was set up and Clarke’s Alivia Bakley earned the 9-7 win.
Clarinda had one more win on the day and that was from the freshmen doubles team of Emma Stogdill and Ellison Lovett. They beat Shenandoah’s Erin Baldwin and Emma Olson 6-3, 4-6, 10-6 in the first round. The opening win matched Stogdill and Lovett up with the tournament’s number three seed, Tessa Grooms and Nellie Grooms of Atlantic. The Trojans won the match 6-2, 6-1 to end Stogdill and Lovett’s season.
Clarinda junior Paige Barr was in the singles draw and was matched up with Bakley, the number three seed, in the first round. Bakley won 6-0, 6-0.