Brown reaches regional semi - Hartley/Cole stunned early

Brooke Brown’s fourth-place finish at the Class 1A regional tennis tournament at Red Oak highlighted a day that started out with extreme disappointment for the Clarinda girls tennis team Wednesday, May 19, in a tournament that was moved indoors to the Montgomery County Family YMCA in Red Oak.

Clarinda’s top two players all season – Mayson Hartley and Taylor Cole – lost for the first time all year and it came in the opening round.

Clarinda’s sophomore duo was the top seed coming into the tournament, but split sets with Clarke’s Ava Hagen and Madisyn McCoy. Hartley and Cole won the first set 6-4, but gave up a second set lead in losing 6-4. With the matches being moved indoors and not as many courts available, a 10-point tiebreak was used in place of a full third set in the early matches. The tiebreak was even early, but Hagen and McCoy grabbed the lead late and won the tiebreak 10-8 to advance. The loss was stunning for a Clarinda pair that had an incredible first season of varsity tennis that looked destined to end at the state tournament.

Brown, who played number 3 all season for Clarinda, won a pair of 10-point tiebreaks to make the semifinals in the singles tournament. She started play as the number four seed, but split sets 6-2 with Creston’s Karly Calvin to open the day. Brown rolled in the tiebreak 10-2 to move on.