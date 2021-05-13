Brown qualifies for state tennis tournament

Clarinda junior Nathan Brown will play at the state tennis tournament.

Brown finished second in singles Wednesday, May 12, at the Class 1A district tournament held at Red Oak.

He advances to the state tournament, which is scheduled for May 28-29 at Byrnes Park in Waterloo.

Brown didn’t drop a set in winning his first three matches, although few of the sets were easy.

He beat Red Oak freshman Max DeVries 6-4, 6-1 to open the tournament and then downed Southwest Valley junior Gabe Fuller 6-4, 6-3 in the quarterfinals. That win put Brown into the semifinals and a match with the number 2 seed, John Reynoldson of Clarke, a junior. Brown took the first set 6-0 before winning the second set 6-4 to move onto the state tournament.

“I’m very proud of Nathan and how well he played Wednesday,” Clarinda head coach Matt Bird said. “Life at the top of the tennis lineup can be tough in a season that moves very quickly. Nathan started the season strong, and then experienced some tough losses. He hung in there and played some of his best tennis when it mattered most, which is something we constantly try to remind our athletes.”