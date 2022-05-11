Brown qualifies for second straight state tennis tournament

RED OAK – For the second consecutive year, Clarinda’s Nathan Brown will play in the Class 1A boys state tennis tournament.

The Cardinal senior advanced by winning the Class 1A district singles championship Monday, May 9, in Red Oak. He’ll play in the Class 1A state singles tournament, which takes place May 24-25 in Waterloo.

Brown said making the state tournament again and winning the district title were goals since the end of last season.

“I worked all offseason for it and worked really hard,” Brown said. “It paid off and it feels good.”

“I’m very proud of Nathan,” Clarinda head coach Matt Bird added. “He made the goal of returning to state last season and put in a lot of time to improve his game. He didn’t want to just qualify for state, but win the district title too.”

Brown had to win four matches on a day where temperatures exceeded 90 degrees by the end of the afternoon and featured a strong south breeze throughout. Brown had little trouble early, dropping just one game in his first three matches combined, securing the state berth, but then had a grueling three-set win over Shenandoah’s Andrew Lawrence in the final.

After falling behind 2-0 to start the final, Brown took the next six games to win the opening set, the final couple in convincing fashion.

Lawrence rallied, though, and stayed barely ahead of Brown the entire second set, breaking his serve late, for the 6-3 win. That took the match to a full third set, which Brown dominated 6-1.

“In set two I messed up because I was so tired,” Brown said. “I came back in (the fieldhouse) with my coaches and they reminded me how much I worked for this and how much I needed to get back at it. Ninety degrees in tennis isn’t fun, let alone playing someone who is really good.”

It was Brown’s second win in three tries over Lawrence – who also advanced to the state tournament – this season.

“Nathan controlled most of the first set,” Bird said of the final, “and Andrew most of the second. Then Nathan was able to dig in and take control of the third set for the title. He did a great job of attacking a corner and then finishing points at the net. It’s a great way to end an outstanding day and a well-deserved district title and trip to the state tournament.”

Brown started the day as the tournament’s top seed. He beat Shenandoah’s Drew Morelock 6-0, 6-0 in the first round, Max DeVries of Red Oak 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals and then Ben Batten of Glenwood, who had upset four-seeded Peyton Elliott of Ballard in the first round, 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals.

“I basically kept hitting good line shots,” Brown said. “I went cross court and then would go up to the net and finish.”

Brown advances back to the state tournament, where he went 0-2 last year. He said the goal this year is more than simply qualifying.

“I’m going to try to get to the second day,” Brown said. “Win a couple matches and see what I can do from there.”

A video interview with Brown is available below.

While Brown had a great day, the other three Cardinal entries won just one combined match and the Cardinals were just one point out of the third and final qualifying position for a place in the preliminary substate team tournament.

“From a team standpoint, I was very disappointed we didn’t advance,” Bird said. “We definitely have the roster to qualify and compete. However, I knew it was going to be a battle. Only three teams get to move on and there were obviously several teams in the hunt. The draw is such an important part of the team race.”

And the Cardinals definitely didn’t get a good draw. Clarinda’s number two player all season, senior Lance Regehr, was also in the singles field and drew the number three seed, John Reynoldson of Clarke, in the first round. Reynoldson, who ended up finishing fourth, earned a 6-2, 6-3 win.

Clarinda’s number three and four players, seniors Kale Downey and Sant Dow, were together in the doubles draw, and had to play the number two seed, and eventual third place team, Josh Schuster and Eli Schuster of Shenandoah, in the first round and the Shenandoah pair earned a 6-1, 6-4 win.

Those three, along with Brown, are all seniors, and Bird said it’s a tough way for Lance, Kale and Sant to end their careers.

“I would have preferred it happen in a semifinal or final or down the road in a dual, but it doesn’t take away from their season,” Bird said. “They had two great seasons as varsity players. They won a lot of matches, a lot of duals and the growth from last season to this was incredible. They are all moving on to better things and I wish them the best.”

Luke Baker and Grant Barr gave Clarinda its other win of the day. They were together in doubles as well and beat Creston’s Carson Cooper and Lucas Rushing 6-2, 6-0 in the first round. That win gave them a match against the tournament’s number four seed, Tyler Harger and Carter Kirsch of Glenwood, and the Glenwood duo, who eventually finished fourth, earned a 6-1, 6-4 win.

The Cardinals will finish the season with Brown playing at the state tournament. They won their last seven duals they competed in to finish with an overall 8-2 dual record.