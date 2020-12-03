Brown pours in 30 in Cardinal win over Red Oak

The Clarinda boys basketball team rallied from a four-point halftime deficit to beat Red Oak 53-39 Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Drew Brown scored 30 points in leading the Cardinals, who scored 37 of their 53 points in the second half to improve to 2-0 on the season. The Cardinals outscored the Tigers 18-9 in the third quarter and 19-10 in the final period. Red Oak fell to 0-1.

Brown made 11 of his 17 field goal attempts, half of his four 3-pointers and grabbed eight rebounds in leading the Cardinals.

Grant Jobe added eight points and seven rebounds for the Cardinals.

Tadyn Brown scored six points, Michael Shull five and Wyatt Schmitt four for Clarinda.

Shull added seven assists and six rebounds while Tadyn Brown blocked four shots.

Girls Game

The Clarinda girls fell just short 41-37 against the Tigers.

Clarinda trailed 17-10 at halftime and 25-18 after three quarters. Both teams saw quite a bit more offense in the fourth quarter, but Clarinda’s 19 points over the final eight minutes wasn’t quite enough to pull off the win.

Chloe Strait put together a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.