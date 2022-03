Clarinda senior Drew Brown has been named to the Class 2A Substate 8 all-substate basketball team by the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association.

Brown averaged 13.9 points and six rebounds per game in leading the Cardinals to a 14-10 season.

Brown was joined on the team by Miles Kading and Ben Marsh of ACGC, Clark Fiala, Chris Schreck and Casey Trudo of Van Meter, Jared Wasson of Panorama and Thomas Schwartz of Treynor.

Van Meter’s Jed Alexander was named to substate’s Coach of the Year.