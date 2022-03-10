Brown named first team all-Hawkeye 10

Clarinda senior Drew Brown was a first team all-conference selection as the Hawkeye 10 Conference released its all-conference boys basketball teams Monday, March 7.

Brown’s 13.9 points per game led the Cardinals this season and also contributed six rebounds per contest.

He was one of eight members of the first team.

Cardinal senior Grant Jobe was one of eight second team selections. Jobe scored 10 points per game and finished with a team best 7.8 rebounds per game.

The full all-conference teams are below.

First team (*denotes unanimous selection)

Drew Brown, Clarinda. *Carson Seuntjens, Denison. Caden Johnson, Glenwood. Brad Curren, Harlan. Dawson Gifford, Kuemper. Wyatt Hatcher, Lewis Central. *Max DeVries, Red Oak. Aidan Hall, Harlan.

Second team

Colton Rasmussen, Atlantic. Cole Arnold, Lewis Central. Grant Jobe, Clarinda. Carter White, St. Albert. Jacob Birch, Harlan. Dayton Templeton, Atlantic. Luke Wiebers, Denison. Hunter Gilleland, Red Oak.

Honorable Mention

Zach Foster, Shenandoah. Cael Turner, Creston. Connor Frame, Harlan. Michael Kasperbauer, Kuemper. DJ Weilage, St. Albert. Dennis Vonnahme, Kuemper. Zac Kelsey, Glenwood. Kyle Strider, Creston. Ryan Johnson, Red Oak. Colby Souther, Lewis Central. Adien Schuttinga, Denison. Lance Arkfeld, Denison. Carter Pellett, Atlantic.

The final Hawkeye 10 Conference boys basketball standings follow.

Lewis Central 9-1

Harlan 9-1

Denison 6-4

Kuemper 6-4

Red Oak 6-4

Atlantic 5-5

Clarinda 4-6

Glenwood 4-6

St. Albert 4-6

Creston 2-8

Shenandoah 0-10