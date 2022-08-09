Brown named all-state baseball

Clarinda junior Tadyn Brown has earned all-state honors from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Brown was the second team selection at second base for the Class 2A team. The Coaches Association released a first, second and third team for all four classes, as well as a super team Saturday, Aug. 6.

Brown was the only Cardinal selected out of the 48 athletes who were named to the Class 2A team.

Brown hit .350 for the season with 39 runs scored and 14 RBIs. Five of his 28 hits went for extra bases and he also walked a team-leading 25 times to finish the year with a .509 on-base percentage. He added 30 stolen bases and finished the season with a .947 fielding percentage.