 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brown named all-state baseball

  • 0
Tadyn Brown, Clarinda

Clarinda junior Tadyn Brown makes the throw to first base during a Cardinal home game this season. Brown was selected as Class 2A's second team second baseman on the all-state teams released by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Clarinda junior Tadyn Brown has earned all-state honors from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Brown was the second team selection at second base for the Class 2A team. The Coaches Association released a first, second and third team for all four classes, as well as a super team Saturday, Aug. 6.

Brown was the only Cardinal selected out of the 48 athletes who were named to the Class 2A team.

Brown hit .350 for the season with 39 runs scored and 14 RBIs. Five of his 28 hits went for extra bases and he also walked a team-leading 25 times to finish the year with a .509 on-base percentage. He added 30 stolen bases and finished the season with a .947 fielding percentage.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A's season ends in St. Joseph

A's season ends in St. Joseph

A five-run sixth inning was all the St. Joseph Mustangs would get, but it was also all they needed in ending the Clarinda A’s season 5-2 Tuesd…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams announces she's retiring from tennis