Brown loses twice at state tennis tourney

Clarinda junior Nathan Brown improved his play throughout the day but lost his two matches at the Class 1A boys state tennis tournament Friday, May 28, in Waterloo.

Brown opened his day with a 6-0, 6-4 loss to Roan Martineau of Dubuque Wahlert in one of the eight first round matches that was moved indoors because of rain.

Clarinda head coach Matt Bird said Brown’s play improved quite a bit after the first set, but it wasn’t enough to force a third set against the Wahlert athlete, who ended up finishing fifth overall.

Brown then dropped a 6-4, 6-2 decision to Caleb Briggs of Pella in his first round consolation match. Briggs would go on to lose his second round consolation match.

“The state tournament was a great experience for Nathan and he was very competitive,” Bird said. “He faced two players with very different styles and adjusted well. The results weren’t what we wanted but having the opportunity to compete against and watch the best players in the state was a great experience.”

Brown will lead a group of five Cardinals returning next year that have a lot of varsity experience.

Cameron Luhring of Aplington-Parksburg won the state championship, completing a season that saw him not drop a single game.