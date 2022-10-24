Brown leads Cardinals to first round playoff win

CLARINDA — Senior running back Tadyn Brown had his third straight monster game and the Clarinda football team used a 30-point third quarter to pull away from Roland-Story in a 56-27 win in the first round of the Class 2A football playoffs Friday, Oct. 21.

The win advanced the Cardinals into the second round of the playoffs Friday at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, who hasn’t lost in nine games this season. It’s Clarinda’s first appearance in the round of 16 in eight years.

The Clarinda offense accumulated 535 yards of offense, with 325 of it coming on 22 rushing attempts from Tadyn Brown. He scored six of Clarinda’s eight touchdowns. It’s the third straight game Brown has put together off the chart numbers and he now has put together a three-game stretch of 900 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns while the Cardinals have scored 166 points.

“It speaks volumes of what that kid is as an athlete and what he means to Clarinda,” Cardinal head coach Collin Bevins said of his senior tailback. “He’s good at everything he does. Putting up 900 yards in three weeks is incredible and he’s doing that against teams that are .500 and above. Hopefully he’ll keep it rolling next week.”

Clarinda’s lead at halftime was 18-7, and the Cardinals wasted little time extending the lead in its big third quarter. The defense was on the field to start the half and forced a three and out. The Cardinals started at their own 35-yard line and used two long runs by Brown to get into the end zone with the touchdown coming from 23 yards away.

Roland-Story answered on a 52-yard touchdown pass from Hesston Johnson to Dillon Lettow to cut the Cardinal lead to 26-15.

Brown raced 40 yards for a touchdown on the fourth play of the next drive to eclipse 200 yards for the game and increase the lead to 34-15. An Isaac Jones interception quickly ended the Norsemen’s next drive and then Clarinda marched 55 yards in eight plays, with Karson Downey finding the end zone from two yards away with 2:17 remaining in the quarter.

Jones picked off another pass on Roland-Story’s next drive, this one going 55 yards for a score to give Clarinda a 48-15 advantage.

“I baited (the quarterback) and sat on (the receiver’s) backside hip,” Jones said. “He made a mistake and I jumped in front of it. I had about eight blockers in front of me and one defender to beat. I knew I just had to stay away from the defender.”

Jones now has six interceptions on the season and he commented on what’s working for the Cardinal defense right now.

“We’re making big plays on defense and not letting them convert,” Jones said. “We try to make them punt the ball and keep getting it back for the offense.”

Roland-Story scored on the second offensive play of the fourth quarter, but Clarinda answered again as Brown ended his day with a 43-yard touchdown run to start the continuous clock. The Norsemen found the end zone again with eight seconds showing on the clock for the final margin.

“Our kids have come ready to work the last three to four weeks of the season,” Bevins said. “Since that Shenandoah week, our kids have been as hungry as ever. They missed out on that game and want to get as many more as they can. We put a good product on the field (Friday) and the kids are working hard during the week. I can’t say enough about Tadyn. Their defense put eight people in the box and he still had a productive game. That goes back to the kids up front. They are putting in a lot of work with schemes and recognizing where people are and it’s paying off.”

One of those guys up front, on both sides of the ball, is junior Jase Wilmes.

“Me and the big boys got it done,” Wilmes said. “On offense, we’re just making our blocks and getting better at getting to the second level, hitting the linebackers and giving holes for Tadyn to get through. On defense, we’re just trying to get penetration. Their quarterback was shifty and we were just trying to keep him in the pocket and make plays.”

The Cardinals and Norsemen traded unsuccessful offensive possessions to start the game, but Clarinda scored first, with Brown capping an eight-play, 96-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown run.

After a bad Roland-Story punt, the Cardinals needed just two plays to cover 25 yards, with Brown running in the final 21 for a score. That gave the Cardinals a 12-0 lead, which they held at the end of the first quarter.

Clarinda extended its lead with 9:26 to play in the second quarter, with Brown scoring from 12 yards out. For the third straight time, the two-point attempt failed, but Clarinda led 18-0.

The Norsemen responded on their next drive, covering 76 yards in 10 plays for their first score with 5:10 to play until halftime.

The Cardinals finished with 440 rushing yards, with Wyatt Schmitt adding 91 on the ground as well as 95 passing yards.

“It just goes back to being basic and doing what we do,” Bevins said. “We prepared ourselves early in the year for games like this. The teams we played early, all three are in the playoffs. We were getting ourselves ready for a district and a playoff before district play even starts. It feels good to be 6-3, but the work isn’t done.”

Jones caught three passes for 42 yards and Adam Johnson added two receptions for 26 yards for the Cardinals.

Noah Harris led the Clarinda defense with eight tackles. Kaden Casteell added 6.5 tackles and Jase Wilmes finished with six, along with two tackles for loss. Brown and Downey added four tackles each.

Roland-Story finished with 252 yards of offense.

“We knew they would try to throw the football around because that was the only way for them to get back into the game,” Bevins said. “Our kids played great on defense. They flew to the ball and made some plays in the open field.”

The Cardinals advance to play a Central Lyon/George-Little Rock team that is coming off a 57-0 win in the first round of the playoffs. The Lions are 9-0 and have won their games by an average score of 47-6.

“(CL/G-LR) has been a very physical and disciplined team all year,” Bevins said. “You watch them on film and they don’t make very many mistakes on either side of the ball. We have to be able to establish the run and continue to build on the momentum we have right now on offense. Defensively, we will have to be sound in our responsibilities and not try to make every play. This is a team that will make you pay for your mistakes.”

Clarinda improved to 6-3 on the season. The Cardinals and Lions also know their possible quarterfinal opponent, as the IHSAA released four-team pods in each class for the next two rounds. Greene County hosts West Lyon Friday in a second round game, with that winner playing the Clarinda/CL/G-LR winner the following week.