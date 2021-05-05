Brown leads Cardinals at Hawkeye 10 tennis

Slater and Gray lost their first round match 8-6 to Brodey Johnson and Drew White of Lewis Central. Slater and Gray bounced back with consecutive wins in the consolation round before losing again to the Lewis Central pair in the fifth-place match, this time by an 8-5 score.

Slater and Gray beat Ben Batten and Bryant Keller of Glenwood 8-3 and then Reese Pekny and William Tallman of St. Albert 8-1.

Denison’s Isaac Leinen and Wyatt Johnson won the number 2 doubles title.

Nathan Brown scored five of Clarinda’s six team points with a fourth-place finish at number 1 singles.

Brown opened his day with a 9-7 win over Lewis Central’s Jensen in the quarterfinals. Brown then fell to eventual champion Miller of St. Albert 8-0 in the semifinals.

Brown lost 8-0 again in the third-place match with Luke Hicks of Kuemper earning the win.

Clarinda’s other point came from an eighth-place finish from Sant Dow and Cyrus Lawrence at number 2 doubles.

Dow and Lawrence opened with a 9-7 loss to Pekny and Tallman of St. Albert. The Clarinda pair bounced back with an 8-3 win over Stephen Leinen and Andrew Andersen of Harlan.