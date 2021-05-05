Brown leads Cardinals at Hawkeye 10 tennis

The Shenandoah Mustangs finished fourth and the Clarinda Cardinals ninth at the Hawkeye 10 Conference boys tennis tournament Tuesday, May 4, at Denison.
The host Monarchs won the conference title scoring 27 out of a possible 32 points. Kuemper was a distant second with 22 points. St. Albert’s 18 edged Shenandoah’s 17 for third. Clarinda scored six team points.
All six athletes for each team could play in the number 1 singles, number 2 singles, number 1 doubles or number 2 doubles brackets with the athlete/pair scoring team points based on how well they did in the bracket.
The Mustangs had a pair of fourth-place finishes as their top result of the day.
Reed Finnegan and Josh Schuster took fourth in the number 1 doubles tournament, to score five points for the Mustangs.
Finnegan and Schuster received a bye into the quarterfinals where they defeated Teagan Matheny and Tyler Harger of Glenwood 9-7.
That close win moved the Shenandoah duo into the semifinals where they lost to the top seed, Atlantic’s Grant Sturm and Ethan Sturm, who ended up winning the conference title, 8-2.
Finnegan and Schuster ended their day with another 8-2 loss, this coming in the third-place match to Harrison Dahm and Carson Seuntjens of Denison.
Shenandoah’s Eli Schuster had a very similar path to a fourth-place finish, scoring Shenandoah five more team points.
Schuster’s run came in the number 2 singles bracket where he received a bye into the quarterfinals and then beat Colby Souther of Lewis Central 8-3.
This moved Schuster into a match against the bracket’s top seed, Carter White of St. Albert. White, who would go on to win the conference title, beat Schuster 8-0.
Schuster then fell to a Denison Monarch in the third-place match with Adolfo Vargas earning an 8-3 win.
Andrew Lawrence competed in the number 1 singles draw and took fifth place, earning the Mustangs four points.
Lawrence opened with a first-round win, beating Nolan Blum of Harlan 8-0 to advance to the quarterfinals and a match with the tournament’s top seed. St. Albert’s Jeff Miller beat Lawrence 8-2 in his first of three matches in winning the conference title.
The loss dropped Lawrence into the consolation bracket where he won three straight matches to finish fifth. Lawrence beat Josh Nieman of Glenwood 8-1, Christian Jensen of Lewis Central 8-1, and then Creston’s Jeremy Rutz 8-4 to finish fifth.
Shenandoah’s final three points came from a sixth-place finish from Quentin Slater and Dylan Gray in the number 2 doubles draw.
Slater and Gray lost their first round match 8-6 to Brodey Johnson and Drew White of Lewis Central. Slater and Gray bounced back with consecutive wins in the consolation round before losing again to the Lewis Central pair in the fifth-place match, this time by an 8-5 score.
Slater and Gray beat Ben Batten and Bryant Keller of Glenwood 8-3 and then Reese Pekny and William Tallman of St. Albert 8-1.
Denison’s Isaac Leinen and Wyatt Johnson won the number 2 doubles title.
Nathan Brown scored five of Clarinda’s six team points with a fourth-place finish at number 1 singles.
Brown opened his day with a 9-7 win over Lewis Central’s Jensen in the quarterfinals. Brown then fell to eventual champion Miller of St. Albert 8-0 in the semifinals.
Brown lost 8-0 again in the third-place match with Luke Hicks of Kuemper earning the win.
Clarinda’s other point came from an eighth-place finish from Sant Dow and Cyrus Lawrence at number 2 doubles.
Dow and Lawrence opened with a 9-7 loss to Pekny and Tallman of St. Albert. The Clarinda pair bounced back with an 8-3 win over Stephen Leinen and Andrew Andersen of Harlan.
That win guaranteed a top eight finish and at least one point, but they lost their next two matches. Johnson and White of Lewis Central won 8-0 before a rematch with Pekny and Tallman of St. Albert that went to the Falcons 9-8, 7-4 in the tiebreak.
The other two Clarinda entries didn’t score points.
Luke Baker won his opening match at number 2 singles, but lost his next two and didn’t place. Baker beat Tyler Strunk of Red Oak 8-2 in the opening round before losing to eventual runner-up Sam Janssen of Kuemper 8-1 in the quarterfinals. Baker lost a tight match 8-6 to Nate Wells of Creston, who ended up finishing fifth, in the first round of consolation.
Lance Regehr and Kale Downey played in the number 1 doubles draw and lost both of their matches. They fell 8-3 to Carter Soppe and Blake Pottebaum of Kuemper in the first round. The Clarinda pair then fell to the Glenwood duo of Matheny and Harger in the first round of the consolation bracket.