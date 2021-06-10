 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brown/Hartley win one match at coed state tennis
0 comments

Brown/Hartley win one match at coed state tennis

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Clarinda coed tennis

Clarinda's two teams that competed at the coed state tennis tournament Tuesday, June 8, in Des Moines pose for a picture. From left, Taylor Cole, Lance Regehr, Nathan Brown and Mayson Hartley. Brown and Hartley won their first round match before losing in round two. Regehr and Cole lost in the first round.

 Photo courtesy Randy Pullen/Clarinda Community Schools

The Clarinda tennis programs entered two teams in the Class 1A state coed tournament Tuesday, June 8, in Des Moines.

Clarinda’s number one players all season, Mayson Hartley and Nathan Brown, were paired together while the number two Cardinals all year, Taylor Cole and Lance Regehr, formed a team.

Hartley and Brown won their first-round match, beating Olivia Maasdam and Grant Liston of Knoxville 7-5, 6-1.

That advanced the Clarinda team into the round of 16, where they fell to eventual semifinalist Sasha Hyacinth and Joseph Haag of Waterloo Columbus 6-0, 6-1.

Cole and Regehr fell to the other team that lost in the semifinals, Caroline Hutchinson and Charlie Fair of Dubuque Wahlert, 6-0, 6-3 in the first round.

Both Clarinda teams would play and lose an additional match in straight sets.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lebron James changing his number because of Space Jam

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics