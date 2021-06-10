Brown/Hartley win one match at coed state tennis

The Clarinda tennis programs entered two teams in the Class 1A state coed tournament Tuesday, June 8, in Des Moines.

Clarinda’s number one players all season, Mayson Hartley and Nathan Brown, were paired together while the number two Cardinals all year, Taylor Cole and Lance Regehr, formed a team.

Hartley and Brown won their first-round match, beating Olivia Maasdam and Grant Liston of Knoxville 7-5, 6-1.

That advanced the Clarinda team into the round of 16, where they fell to eventual semifinalist Sasha Hyacinth and Joseph Haag of Waterloo Columbus 6-0, 6-1.

Cole and Regehr fell to the other team that lost in the semifinals, Caroline Hutchinson and Charlie Fair of Dubuque Wahlert, 6-0, 6-3 in the first round.

Both Clarinda teams would play and lose an additional match in straight sets.