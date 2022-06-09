Brown, Hartley team up to place 4th at co-ed state tennis

Clarinda senior Nathan Brown and junior Mayson Hartley won four consecutive matches to advance to the semifinals of the Class 1A co-ed state tennis tournament Tuesday, June 7, at the Waveland Tennis Courts in Des Moines.

Brown and Hartley ended up fourth, falling in the semifinals and then in the third-place match in a field of 42 doubles teams.

Clarinda senior Kale Downey and junior Taylor Cole were also paired together and in the field, but they lost in the first round. Downey and Cole were matched up with Alloree Else and Jack Briggs of Pella and the Pella duo earned a 6-0, 6-4 win, knocking Downey and Cole out of the tournament. Else and Briggs won one more match before bowing out in the quarterfinals.

Hartley and Brown started as one of 20 teams that had to play a preliminary match just to get to the first round and they took care of Grace Smith and Kaden Timm of South Tama 6-0, 6-0. That gave the Clarinda team a match against Grace Gaede and Benny Ramker of Waverly-Shell Rock and the Clarinda duo earned a 6-2, 6-4 win.

The win over Waverly-Shell Rock moved them into the round of 16 and a matchup with the other team from Pella, made up of Allie Singer and Caleb Briggs. This time Clarinda would earn the win over Pella by a 6-2, 6-4 score to earn a quarterfinal match against Morgan Kathman and Cody Overland of Boone. Hartley and Brown won their fourth straight match 6-1, 6-2 to advance to the semifinals.

The run ended there for Clarinda’s top players as they fell 6-1, 6-4 to Ally Burger and Declan Coe of Cedar Rapids Xavier. Burger and Coe went on to beat their Xavier teammates to win the state title.

The loss dropped Hartley and Brown into a third-place match, which they lost 8-6 to Natalee Hartman and Seth Blackford of Marion.

The fourth-place mark adds to great seasons for Clarinda’s number one players adding to Brown’s seventh-place medal at the boys state singles tournament and Hartley’s sixth-place medal, playing with Cole, at the girls state doubles tournament.