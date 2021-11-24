Brown, Green earn all-state football honors

Two Clarinda Cardinals have earned all-state football honors.

The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and the Iowa Football Coaches Association named a first, second and third team in all seven classes in releasing their all-state football teams Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Clarinda junior Tadyn Brown was named a second team running back in Class 2A while senior Logan Green was a second team selection on the defensive line.

Brown’s 1093 rushing yards ranked 11th in Class 2A while Green’s 14 tackles for loss were tied for 14th in the class.

Brown rushed for 16 touchdowns on the season. He also had 20 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery on the defensive side of the ball while also returning a kickoff for a touchdown.

Green added 28 total tackles and 3.5 sacks to his season numbers.