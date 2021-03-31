Brown, Espinosa lead Cardinal track and field in season opener

The Cardinals also won the 4x100 and 4x200 meter relays. Brown and Shull were joined by Cole Ridnour and Nathan King to circle the baton around the track in 45.88 while Ridnour was helped out by Tyler Raybourn, Edgar Rodriguez and Wyatt Schmitt to finish the 4x200 in 1:39.75.

“I knew we had a slew of guys in the sprints,” Blank said. “That 4x200 team has some guys that maybe won’t do a lot of open events this year, but they are great relay guys and will compete for me. I trust them and as a head coach you can’t ask for much more.”

The Cardinals were good in the distance events too, led by a runner-up finish in the 3200 meter run by Mark Everett in 11:26. He added a third-place run in the 1600 in 5:28.

King added a third-place finish in the 400 for the Cardinals.

Clarinda didn’t win another relay, but the Cardinals took second in the 4x400 and the 4x800 with Michael Mayer, Brayden Hayes, Alec Wyman and Jon McCall running both. The shuttle hurdle relay team of Damon Nally, Wyatt Schmitt, Engstrand and Jones was also second.

Blank said a performance like his team put together in the opening meet means already high expectations continue to rise.