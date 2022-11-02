Brown earns top district offensive honor

Clarinda senior Tadyn Brown has been named the Class 2A District 8 Offensive MVP.

Class 2A District 8, which consisted of Clarinda, Clarke, Des Moines Christian, Greene County, Red Oak and Shenandoah, released its all-district football teams Monday, Oct. 31.

Brown was one of five Cardinals named to the first team and one of 13 Cardinals who earned all-district recognition.

Additionally, assistant coach and defensive coordinator Roger Williams was named the district’s Assistant Coach of the Year.

Brown was also named a first team running back after rushing for 1,405 yards and 20 touchdowns this season. His yardage total was the third highest for a single season in school history and also gave him a school record 3,189 career rushing yards, shattering the old school mark of 2,396 set by Dennis Behrhorst from 1967-69.

Other first teamers from Clarinda were: senior Isaac Jones at wide receiver, sophomore Bryson Harris at offensive line, junior Jase Wilmes at defensive line and junior Karson Downey at linebacker.

Jones caught 30 passes on the season for 572 yards and seven touchdowns. He finished his career with 1,327 receiving yards — the most in school history — breaking Behrhorst’s record of 1,246.

Harris helped pave the way for an offensive attack that scored 37 touchdowns — 28 rushing — and accumulated 3,045 yards of offense, 2,206 of those coming on the ground.

Wilmes recorded 50.5 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and one fumble recovery for the Cardinals. Downey ended the year with 43 tackles, 6.5 for loss, one fumble recovery and two interceptions, one of which he took back for a touchdown.

Clarinda had four second team selections, three of them coming on the defensive side of the ball in senior Ethan McAndrews at defensive line, senior Kaden Casteel at linebacker and senior Wyatt Schmitt at defensive back. Junior Eli Vorhies was a second team offensive line selection.

The Cardinals also had four honorable mention picks, three of those coming on offense in sophomore Jaxon Miers on the offensive line, senior Adam Johnson at wide receiver and senior Levi Wise at wide receiver. Freshman Noah Harris was named an honorable mention defensive back.

The full teams are listed below.

MVP Offense: Tadyn Brown, Clarinda

MVP Defense: Dawson Bond, Red Oak

Head Coach of the Year: Caden Duncan, Greene County

Assistant Coach of the Year: Roger Williams, Clarinda

First Team Offense

QB: Tate Platte, Des Moines Christian. RB: Tadyn Brown, Clarinda. RB: Patrick Daugherty, Greene County. RB: Riley Fouts, Red Oak. WR: Gavin Phillips, Des Moines Christian. WR: Isaac Jones, Clarinda. WR: Jesus Vega, Clarke. OL: Bryson Harris, Clarinda. OL: Noah Cornell, Greene County. OL: Shawn McAfee, Clarke. OL: Logan Conn, Red Oak. OL: Kamden Klinne, Greene County. TE: Jesse Miller, Greene County. UTL: Tyler Martin, Des Moines Christian. K: Nathan Behne, Greene County.

First Team Defense

DL: Michael Rumley, Greene County. DL: Braden Woods, Red Oak. DL: Cole Binning, Clarke. DL: Jase Wilmes, Clarinda. LB: Dawson Bond, Red Oak. LB: Karson Downey, Clarinda. LB: KJ Fry, Clarke. LB: Cody Allen, Greene County. DB: Owen Fadden, Des Moines Christian. DB: Camden Stennen, Greene County. DB: Adam Baier, Red Oak. DB: Richard Daugherty, Greene County. P: Tate Platte, Des Moines Christian. P: Oscar Castro, Clarke.

Second Team Offense

QB: Jack Cooley, Clarke. QB: Gabe Ebersole, Greene County. RB: Nate Saucedo, Clarke. RB: Shaw Mathews, Clarke. WR: Brock Watson, Clarke. WR: Carsen Theis, Des Moines Christian. WR: Jack Hansen, Greene County. OL: Lane O’Hair, Clarke. OL: Eli Vorhies, Clarinda. OL: Owen Elam, Des Moines Christian. OL: Joel Bayens, Des Moines Christian. OL: Bryce Habben, Greene County. TE: Cole White, Clarke. UTL: Chase Roeder, Red Oak. K: Gianna Bennett, Des Moines Christian. K: Dawson Bond, Red Oak.

Second Team Defense

DL: Ayden Chumbley, Clarke. DL: Cole Thornton, Red Oak. DL: Dante Baucom, Red Oak. DL: Ethan McAndrews, Clarinda. LB: Mason Fry, Clarke. LB: Gavin Scheuermann, Greene County. LB: Kaden Casteel, Clarinda. LB: Max Kirkman, Des Moines Christian. DB: Wyatt Gonseth, Clarke. DB: Wyatt Schmitt, Clarinda. DB: Nick Stream, Greene County, DB: Jack Kling, Red Oak. P: Braden Woods, Red Oak.

Honorable Mention

LB: Ty Andrews, Des Moines Christian. WR: Landon Couse, Red Oak. K: Cristian Espinoza-Garcia, Clarke. DL: Luke Fisher, Des Moines Christian. DB: Ashton Giza, Clarke. DB: Noah Harris, Clarinda. DB: Brandon Hernandez, Red Oak. DE: Blake Herold, Shenandoah. WR: Adam Johnson, Clarinda. DL: Ben Labrum, Shenandoah. OL: Jaxon Miers, Clarinda. LB: Drake Moore, Clarke. LB/ST: Brock Nall, Clarke. OL: Nolan Perrien, Red Oak. OL: Ethan Richardson, Shenandoah. DB: Trey Schilling, Greene County. LB: Jack Schmadeke, Red Oak. RB: Sam Smith, Des Moines Christian. OL: Logan Soppe, Des Moines Christian. DB: Jade Spangler, Shenandoah. WR: Levi Wise, Clarinda.