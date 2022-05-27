Brown earns state tennis medal

Clarinda senior Nathan Brown ended his tennis career with a seventh-place medal at the Class 1A State Singles Tennis Tournament, held Tuesday, May 24 and Wednesday, May 25, in Waterloo.

Brown opened the tournament Tuesday with a statement win 6-0, 6-0 over Josh Steffen of Storm Lake. That moved Brown into the quarterfinals for a match with third-seed Caden Branum of Decorah. Brown battled and head coach Matt Bird said he played well, but he fell 6-4, 6-4. Branum would eventually advance to the championship match, where he lost in a third set tiebreak.

The loss dropped Brown into a consolation second round match, which was moved indoors because of rain, with Calvin Jaworksi of Grinnell, with the winner advancing to the second day and earning a medal. Brown earned a 6-3, 7-6 win, winning the tiebreak 7-3.

“I competed a lot better with them up here,” Brown said, “and it turned out well. It felt really good to be able to beat the Grinnell kid to advance. He was a great competitor.”

The tournament would conclude indoors Wednesday and Brown opened the day knowing he would play two matches and finish anywhere between fifth and eighth. Brown lost his first match 6-4, 6-2 to Alejo Marcon of Pella Christian in a consolation semifinal before beating conference rival Carter White of St. Albert 6-1, 6-1 in the seventh-place match.

The seventh-place medal came in Brown’s second state tournament appearance, which he said was a great place to end his career.

“I have improved a lot over the years,” Brown said, “and it feels amazing to bring the medal home.”