Brown earns first team all-state honors

Clarinda senior Tadyn Brown has earned first team all-state running back honors.

Brown was one of three running back selected to the Class 2A all-state first team, released Tuesday, Nov. 22, by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and Iowa Football Coaches Association.

Overall, there were 32 selections to the Class 2A first team. A first and second team was named in all seven classes.

Brown finished fifth in Class 2A with 1,405 rushing yards on the season, the third highest single season total in Clarinda program history. Brown’s 20 rushing touchdowns were third most in Class 2A.

Brown was at his best at the end of the season when he rushed for 900 yards and 17 touchdowns in a span of three games, wins over Des Moines Christian, Red Oak and Roland-Story.