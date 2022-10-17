Brown, Cardinals dominant in regular season finale

Senior running back Tadyn Brown gashed the Red Oak defense for 300 rushing yards and seven touchdowns as the Clarinda football team ended the regular season with an emphatic 52-7 win at Red Oak Friday, Oct. 14, to wrap up the regular season.

The Cardinals improved to 5-3 on the season and ended play in Class 2A District 8 with a 4-1 record. They’ll host Roland-Story Friday, Oct. 21, in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.

The Roland-Story Norsemen are 4-4 on the season and finished third with a 3-2 mark in District 7, losing their last two games to the two teams ahead of them in the standings in PCM and West Marshall.

“Roland-Story is going to present a good challenge for us,” Clarinda head coach Collin Bevins said. “They are very similar to us offensively. Defensively, they play seven to eight in the box and try to eliminate the run. We will have to be sound with our assignments if we want a chance to win.”

The Cardinals came into the game Friday, already having secured the runner-up position in the district and a home game in the first round of the playoffs, and Bevins said for his team to make a statement like they did was great to see.

“We wanted to come out and start fast. That was our emphasis all week,” Bevins said. “When we have traveled this year, it hasn’t been a good start for us. That first quarter we started fast and then we kept our foot on the gas and our younger guys were rewarded for their effort in practice with getting to play on Friday night.”

Clarinda didn’t wait very long to get the scoring started with Brown taking the second play from scrimmage 74 yards for a touchdown. After the Clarinda defense forced a three and out, the offense capped a 10-play, 63-yard drive with a 17-yard touchdown run from Brown, for a 14-0 lead.

“It felt amazing,” Brown said on his day. “It felt good to get out fast. I never thought I would have a 300-yard game. I’m glad to accomplish that.”

The Cardinals scored on their next two offensive drives as well. After being turned away by the Red Oak defense in the red zone just past the halfway point of the second quarter, the Cardinals used short fields on a bad punt and a Red Oak fumble, to put two more touchdowns on the board in the final 3:29 of the first half to take a 42-0 lead into the locker room.

Bevins kept many of the first teamers on the field for the first drive for both the defense and offense to start the second half. The defense forced a fumble, then Brown took the ball on the next play and went 44 yards for another score.

“He’s just going,” Bevins said on Brown, who now has 575 yards rushing in the last two games. “He started off the year not running to his full capability. I don’t know if he was trying to be more patient and then hit his gaps, but he’s finally getting to the point where he trusts his offensive line and now he’s just going and you see the results.”

Brown leads an offense that has scored over 50 points in two straight games and Bevins said the recent success has been a result of playing fundamental football.

“We’re just being basic,” Bevins said. “We’re not motioning guys before the snap and we’re not moving people around. During the bye week because of the unfortunate situation at Shenandoah, we just got back to the basics on offense and defense and ever since then it’s been a different team on offense. We couldn’t be more proud of those guys up front and the work they have put in.”

Brown said an increase in the intensity in practice has fueled the team of late.

“We always work with each other and our chemistry is coming along,” Brown said. “Our line has picked things up a lot. They are making big, gaping holes for me and that helps a lot.”

The Cardinal defense also had a great night with Red Oak’s touchdown coming in the final minute of the game. The Tigers had just 38 yards of offense at halftime and while Red Oak senior running back Riley Fouts — who entered the game with more than 1,200 rushing yards — did eclipse 100 yards on the ground, the Cardinals held him in check all night.

“First, hats off to Fouts. He has had a great career here,” Bevins said. “Coach (Roger) Williams had a great game plan. We haven’t put a fourth lineman with his hand in the dirt all year and we did that (Friday). We told the weak side defensive end that he had to contain everything outside because Fouts likes to use his speed and elusiveness.”

The Cardinals forced two turnovers and were led by Jaxon Miers, who had four tackles and recorded a safety in the third quarter for Clarinda’s final points. Noah Harris recorded 3.5 tackles and Jase Wilmes added three.

Most of the second half saw Clarinda’s junior varsity players on the field and Bevins said that’s huge for the program to get them experience on Friday night.

“Those guys put in the same amount of work, sometimes more work, than the guys who are playing (regularly),” Bevins said. “It’s even better to stand on the sideline and the seniors are cheering them on and coaching them up. It’s something I have tried to get them to do and buy in on since I got here and to see that taking off helps the young guys.”

Bevins says with how the team has played the last two weeks, it’s full speed ahead as they prepare to face Roland-Story.

“We just have to keep doing what we have been doing the last four weeks,” Bevins said. “There is no need to change things up and throw something different out there. We have one more game in Cardinal country and hopefully it turns into two. Now it comes down to taking care of business one step at a time and Friday is that first step.”