Bramble, Johnson lead Cardinal bowling to 6th place finishes at Hawkeye 10 Tournament

Shenandoah’s Zayne Zwickel earned individual runner-up honors, leading the Mustangs to a third-place finish Friday, Feb. 12, at the Hawkeye 10 Conference bowling tournament at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs.
The Shenandoah girls finished seventh while both Clarinda teams ended in sixth.
Zwickel shot a 225 opening game and 212 second game for a 437 series, trailing Lewis Central’s Hunter Merksick by 22 pins for the conference championship.
Three other Mustangs earned top 10 medalist honors. Treye Herr finished eighth with a 399 series, Alex Razee ninth with a 394 and Seth Zwickel 10th with a 394. Razee’s 234 second game was the best game of the day for the Mustangs.
The Mustangs finished with a pin count of 2,901, just eight behind runner-up St. Albert. Denison won the conference title with a count of 3,006.
Cain Lorimor’s 337 and Dylan Gray’s 306 completed Shenandoah’s lineup.
Clarinda finished sixth with a score of 2,672.
Tyson Bramble led the Cardinals with a 201 game and 380 series, finishing 13th overall.
Xander Pullen was next for the Cardinals with a 359, followed by Levi Wise’s 329, Carter Larson’s 327, a 318 from Owen Johnson and Ronnie Weidman’s 283.
The Clarinda girls finished with a pin count of 1,985 while Shenandoah shot 1,889.
Denison won the girls title with 2,350 pins, just 19 ahead of Harlan and 41 better than Lewis Central.
Abby Swank of Harlan won the individual title with a 376 series.
Ally Johnson and Madi Pulliam led the Cardinals, but both just missed earning a medal. Johnson shot a 319 to finish 11th, one pin behind 10th place. Pulliam was 12th with a 316. Pulliam’s 176 first game was the best game of the day for the Cardinals.
Madison Smith shot a 263, Andi Woods a 241, Alea VanVactor a 197 and Kemper Beckel a 176 for the Cardinals.
Bailey Maher and Natalie VanScoy led the Fillies. Maher shot a 295 series, which gave her 20th place overall. VanScoy’s 156 second game was Shenandoah’s best single game.
Maher’s 295 was followed by Emma Herr’s 262. Hannah Sterans shot a 254 and VanScoy a 252. Alexa Munsinger followed with a 230 and Hanah Pelster a 190.