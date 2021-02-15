Bramble, Johnson lead Cardinal bowling to 6th place finishes at Hawkeye 10 Tournament

Shenandoah’s Zayne Zwickel earned individual runner-up honors, leading the Mustangs to a third-place finish Friday, Feb. 12, at the Hawkeye 10 Conference bowling tournament at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs.

The Shenandoah girls finished seventh while both Clarinda teams ended in sixth.

Zwickel shot a 225 opening game and 212 second game for a 437 series, trailing Lewis Central’s Hunter Merksick by 22 pins for the conference championship.

Three other Mustangs earned top 10 medalist honors. Treye Herr finished eighth with a 399 series, Alex Razee ninth with a 394 and Seth Zwickel 10th with a 394. Razee’s 234 second game was the best game of the day for the Mustangs.

The Mustangs finished with a pin count of 2,901, just eight behind runner-up St. Albert. Denison won the conference title with a count of 3,006.

Cain Lorimor’s 337 and Dylan Gray’s 306 completed Shenandoah’s lineup.

Clarinda finished sixth with a score of 2,672.

Tyson Bramble led the Cardinals with a 201 game and 380 series, finishing 13th overall.