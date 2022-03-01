Boys state golf moving to Ames

The boys state golf tournaments will all be in Ames each of the next three seasons.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced Thursday, Feb. 24, their partnership with the Ames Convention and Visitors Bureau to hold the Class 3A, 2A and 1A tournaments on three different golf courses in Ames for the 2022, 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Ames Golf & Country Club, Coldwater Gold Links and Veenker Memorial Golf Course will rotate the tournaments with the Iowa PGA continuing to staff each site with the IHSAA.

The 2022 state tournaments are scheduled for May 23-24 with Ames Golf & Country Club hosting the 1A tournament, Coldwater Golf Links the 2A tournament and Veenker Memorial Golf Course the 3A tournament.