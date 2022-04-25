Boys postseason golf assignments released

Boys golf teams across the state now know their path to the state tournament as sectional and district assignments were released recently by the Iowa High School Athletic Association.

Shenandoah and Sidney will host postseason events.

Shenandoah and the Shenandoah Golf Course will host a Class 2A District Tournament Monday, May 16. Qualifiers from Shenandoah will advance to the state tournament.

That district tournament will include qualifiers from the Boyden-Hill, MVAOCOU and West Monona sectional tournaments. Shenandoah and Clarinda will compete at the West Monona sectional, which will be held Wednesday, May 11, at the Onawa Country Club.

The Cardinals, Mustangs and host Spartans will be joined by Missouri Valley, Nodaway Valley, Red Oak, Treynor and Underwood.

Sidney and the Fremont County Golf Course will host a Class 1A Sectional Tournament Wednesday, May 11. Essex/Stanton is also in the field and the Trojans and Cowboys will be joined by Bedford, East Mills, Fremont-Mills, Lenox and Southwest Valley.

Team and individual qualifiers from the Sidney sectional and three others will advance to the district tournament, which will be played Monday, May 16, at the Majestic Hills Golf Course in Denison. Boyer Valley and Denison will co-host the event with qualifiers from there advancing to the state tournament.

The state tournaments are scheduled for May 23 and 24 in Ames.