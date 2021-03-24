Boys golf postseason assignments released

The Clarinda boys golf team will start the postseason in Shenandoah.

Sectional and district golf assignments were released recently by the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Shenandoah and the Shenandoah Community Golf Course are scheduled to host a Class 2A sectional

Clarinda and Shenandoah are at the Shenandoah sectional, along with AHSTW, Missouri Valley, Red Oak, Treynor, Tri-Center and Underwood.

Qualifying teams and individuals advance to the district tournament, which is hosted by Hinton Thursday, May 20, at Whispering Creek.

Essex-Stanton and Sidney play at Lenox and the Three Lake Golf Club Friday, May 14, in a Class 1A sectional tournament.

The host Tigers, East Mills, Fremont-Mills and Southwest Valley are the competition.

Qualifying teams and individuals advance to the district tournament, which is hosted by CAM Friday, May 21, at Crestwood Hills.

District qualifiers advance to the state meet May 27-28.