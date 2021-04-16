Boys District Tennis sites released

The Clarinda and Shenandoah boys tennis teams will likely play at a Hawkeye 10 Conference venue for next month’s district tournament.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released district tennis sites Tuesday, April 13, with Kuemper Catholic and Red Oak listed as two of the eight locations in Class 1A.

The district tennis tournament is scheduled for Wednesday, May 12. Team assignments for each site will be released closer to the date of the tournament.

The district tournaments determine who qualifies for the state singles and doubles tournaments, which take place May 28-29.